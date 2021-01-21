First 90Hz OLED displays for laptops arrive this year: Samsung announces mass production

- Advertisement -

Samsung Display has announced its plans to mass produce the First 90Hz OLED Panel for Laptops. Most models incorporate 60 Hz panels, while some are experimenting with LCD panels with a higher rate such as 120 Hz. Starting in March, Samsung Display will start mass producing these 90 Hz OLED panels that should they reach “multiple global companies” this year.

The manufacturer has not revealed many details or specifications of these new panels, but does explain that they will be produced in large quantities and initially in 14 inches. Without ruling out that in the future it will be enlarged for example to 16 inches.

A 90 Hz OLED equivalent to 120 Hz LCDs

We currently have a few laptops with OLED panel. These take advantage of the 15.6-inch 4K OLED panel shown by Samsung in early 2019. Two years later, Samsung Display goes one step further and announces that it is expanding production and incorporating a higher refresh rate.

Samsung explains that the 90 Hz OLED panels require a high level of specifications and graphics, but will allow to render images more realistic and agile.

As Samsung also describes, OLED panels can move from one screen to the next more quickly than equivalent LCD panels and in practice are equivalent to 120 Hz LCD panels. In numerical terms, these new 90Hz OLED panels are ten times faster than the 90Hz panel with the lowest response time on the market.

With this announcement, OLED panels are expected to finally take off in notebooks. Till the date, its use has been practically residual and even Samsung itself has opted for QLED panels in some of its latest devices. We will have to wait until the second half of the year to see if laptop manufacturers finally make the leap to OLED in a decisive way.