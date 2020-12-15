First leaked details of LG’s rollable mobile: the future LG Rollable would arrive in 2021

- Advertisement -

LG’s Explorer project, a series of mobile phones with innovative functions, is on the way to the second model after the first LG Wing with a double T-screen: said second mobile would be the LG Rollable, a phone with a rollable screen of which we already know some technical characteristics.

LG has bet this 2020 to risk in the field of smartphones, not in vain has stopped renewing its most characteristic families: the ‘G’ and the ‘V’. In return, he opted for a balanced LG Velvet and a risky LG Wing. Furthermore, that innovative spirit will continue into 2021 as two phones are anticipated, one of them revolutionary: the LG Rollable and the LG Rainbow. The filtration machinery begins and is working.

Rollable screen: from 7.4 inches to 6.8

Diagram of the mechanism of the future mobile with a rolling screen

LG already anticipated its roll-up mobile at the end of the LG Wing presentation. It is expected to be similar to the prototype that TCL showed at the MWC 2020: a screen of ‘usual’ dimensions that, when stretched from one end (could have an automatic mechanism), extends to a more tablet-like size and ratio. In this way, it would be possible to use the phone to carry out different tasks at the same time or simply enjoy a greater useful surface.

According to ETNews, a Korean medium that has leaked the future features of the LG Rollable, said mobile would enjoy a Rollable OLED screen that would stretch to 7.4 inches from the initial 6.8. The phone will be thin and also light according to the sources, we ignore the panel ratios. And it would be about to be tested under normal conditions: LG would carry out these tests in late December or early January 2021. Based on the results, the brand will propose a launch date; that would always be found, according to the leaks, in the first half of 2021.

In addition to the LG Rollable, the Korean manufacturer also has its third mobile, although this would be less aggressive in terms of innovation: the LG Rainbow is posed as the successor of the LG Velvet. It would be aimed at the more ‘premium’ segment, it would include the Snapdragon 888 and the inclusion of a stylus, similar to the Galaxy Note, is being considered. It would also be presented during the first half of 2021.

Via | Android Headlines