Latest news

First legal challenge on Leaving Certificate results submitted to High Court

By Brian Adam
0
3
First legal challenge on Leaving Certificate results submitted to High Court
First Legal Challenge On Leaving Certificate Results Submitted To High

Must Read

Tech News

New for Google Drive: After 30 days the files in the trash will be deleted

Brian Adam - 0
Google wants to prevent users from accumulating too many files in the Google Drive trash, and for this reason has announced that it will...
Read more
Tech News

NVIDIA RTX 3080 Recensione: la Next-Gen arriva prima su PC

Brian Adam - 0
La nuova GeForce RTX 3080 mantiene tutte le promesse, per una scheda video che non teme nemmeno il 4K e apre le porte all'era...
Read more
Android

Game Pass on your Android TV: how to play Xbox and PC games on your TV

Brian Adam - 0
Game Pass is the game subscription service that allows enjoy Xbox and PC titles on Android mobiles. Also on TVs with...
Read more
Tech News

Huawei FreeBuds Pro, FreeLace Pro, MateBook 14 AMD and the new Watches arrive in Italy

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei announces the availability in Italy of the many products announced during the Huawei Developer Conference 2020 last week, which we have talked about...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

It was noted in the High Court that many cases were considered pending Leaving Certificate grades

First legal challenge on Leaving Certificate results submitted to High Court

The first legal challenge to the Leaving Certificate marking system has been referred to the High Court.

Áine Finnegan, from Fairview in Dublin 3, is taking on the court challenge against the system of assessed grades introduced this year when the pandemic canceled normal Leaving Certificate examinations.

Áine Finnegan says she was “upset” when she failed to get a place on the medical course at Trinity College because she was two points short. The estimated marks awarded by her teachers were lowered in three subjects. She was awarded only H1 and H2 by her teachers but three of these H1s were made H2 when the results were submitted to the Department of Education ‘s standardized system.

She attended the Institute of Education in Dublin, a fee-paying school.

The student’s application was referred to Judge Charles Meenan today and he was informed that many other such cases were pending.

Related Articles

Latest news

‘I’m a refugee in my own town but the crosses will speak to them’ – Ó Beaglaoich adds to his campaign on Gaeltacht planning

Brian Adam - 0
The well-known musician from Corca Dhuibhne says that the planning policies currently in place are the worst blow to the Irish language 'from the...
Read more
Entertainment

This famous and legendary brand goes for Xiaomi in the TV Box market

Brian Adam - 0
Even if our TV is old and has no smart features, a TV Box with Android TV it has become the fastest way to...
Read more
Android

The Sony Xperia 5 II with triple rear camera tells us about its design in its first filtered image

Brian Adam - 0
Today, Sony has presented its new Xperia 8 Lite in Japan, a mid-range model that, in principle, will remain in the local market, as...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©