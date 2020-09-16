First legal challenge on Leaving Certificate results submitted to High Court

It was noted in the High Court that many cases were considered pending Leaving Certificate grades

The first legal challenge to the Leaving Certificate marking system has been referred to the High Court.

Áine Finnegan, from Fairview in Dublin 3, is taking on the court challenge against the system of assessed grades introduced this year when the pandemic canceled normal Leaving Certificate examinations.

Áine Finnegan says she was “upset” when she failed to get a place on the medical course at Trinity College because she was two points short. The estimated marks awarded by her teachers were lowered in three subjects. She was awarded only H1 and H2 by her teachers but three of these H1s were made H2 when the results were submitted to the Department of Education ‘s standardized system.

She attended the Institute of Education in Dublin, a fee-paying school.

The student’s application was referred to Judge Charles Meenan today and he was informed that many other such cases were pending.