An improvement of 42% and without knowing on which Mac the M1 runs

First performance tests of M1 chip in Affinity Photo.Little by little, although the first Macs with Apple Silicon are yet to officially arrive, comparisons and benchmarks are appearing. This time we found the difference inFor those who do not know it, Affinity Photo is an app developed by the Seriff companyThe app has its own benchmark so that we can get an idea of ​​what performance we are going to have on the machine where we run it. Until now we could use these tests to compare two Macs, but now, with the adaptation that the company has made of its app for Apple Silicon, it gives us a new source of data. The screenshots that accompany this article belong to the user Andy Somerfield, who has published them on twitter andThe differences could not be more stark. The test measures performance in both vectors and rasters and a single core CPU and multicore set.Bear in mind thatSo the combination looks like this, the units are in points:and that in the combined and multicore they are 42%. An improvement that is already being confirmed by other tests that other users are being able to perform with other units.Final conclusions will vary greatly if it is a MacBook Air without active cooling or if it is a Mac mini or a 13-inch MacBook Pro. In any case, the performance of the processor itself is more than remarkable. It is clear that what Apple has achieved with the M1 chips is impressive and, moreover, only the beginning of a series of improvements. For now the company has presented the first computers, let’s hope they will be able to make more powerful computers like the 16- inch MacBook Pros that are rumored for March,