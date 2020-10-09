We already know pretty much everything there is to know about the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE thanks to a fair amount of leaks, especially in the last few hours.

Now a YouTuber named Jimmy Is Promo have shared what could be the first real images of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The phone looks the same as the press images shared by Evan Blass a few days ago, with a perforated screen with thicker bezels than other flagships. The screen is also flat rather than curved. At the rear, we find three cameras arranged vertically with a 12MP main lens, 12MP ultra wide angle and 8MP 3x telephoto lens. The YouTuber adds that the back is made of plastic instead of glass. For the rest, it has also been confirmed that it will have a Snapdragon 865 chip, 128GB of expandable storage, stereo sound, on-screen fingerprint sensor and IP68 certification. However, it does not have a 3.5mm jack.