First space-launched CubeSat with Hall-effect thruster has been successfully tested

The Exotrail company has carried out successful tests CubeSat with Hall effect thruster launched into space in November 2020. The French firm said it managed to “nominally turn on its ExoMG propulsion systems on the first try.”

To clarify a bit, “Hall thrusters trap electrons in a magnetic field and then use those electrons to ionize the propellant, and efficiently accelerate the ions to produce momentum.” In simpler words, these engines generate high pressure gases that cause the thrust necessary to lift and accelerate a rocket.

The surprise here is that Exotrail has come up with a way to include thrusters, which are generally quite large and also require a lot of power, in small satellites like CubeSats.

The company claims that this mission opens a new era for the space industry. This is because the ExoMG is the first Hall effect thruster to operate in a spacecraft weighing less than 100 kilograms.

Exotrail uses a Hall-effect thruster that only requires 50 watts of power

Exotrail has transformed a refrigerator-sized thruster into a simple 2-liter soda bottle, which requires approximately 50 watts of power. “This makes the propulsion system ideal for satellites between 10 and 250 kg.”

To complement the benefits of this propellant, Exotrail uses ExoOPS. A software that not only allows to run the thruster, but also to “control constellations of satellites”.

CubeSats equipped with this technology can quickly change their orbit once in space. What does this mean? Satellite operators will be able to control it just like we handle a drone. Therefore, the teams offer greater flexibility and performance. They also avoid collisions and less space pollution.

At the moment, the company collects a large amount of data to verify the impact of this equipment on the space environment. But, without a doubt, the Hall effect thrusters implemented in CubeSats represent the beginning of future big projects in the space area.

