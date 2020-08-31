Spark fishermen are deciding the Government to impose a law from which penalty points can be imposed, said the Chief Executive of the Killybegs Fishermen’s Association.

Seán O’Donoghue told RTÉ Radio 1 that fishermen are not opposed to such a system but are concerned that it can only be appealed on points of law.

He said that if a fisherman succeeds in the High Court, the penalty points will remain on his / her license, which he said is not ‘acceptable or’ fair ‘.

The penalty point system is a requirement of European law.

O’Donoghue said fishermen in other jurisdictions are allowed to challenge their convictions in their country’s courts.

The penalty point system is in place for fishing boats that infringe the European Union’s Common Fisheries Policy.

The Government signed the legislation last week.

“A fisherman is on a beat that the Taoiseach signed on to a system without consulting them,” O’Donoghue said.

He said the Supreme Court had previously ruled against a system of penalty points.