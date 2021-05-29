Fitbit devices will soon be able to measure the level of snoring and night noise

It is very common for quantifying bracelets and smart watches to have among their functions the ability to monitor sleep quality, subsequently issuing subsequent reports through their respective complementary applications.

But in the case of Fitbit, a teardown of the application for Android devices carried out by 9to5Google has revealed the arrival of a new tool that will allow users to indicate the level of snoring as well as the level of ambient noise at night.



This new tool seems to be completely ready to reach users. In the case of snoring measurement, it will monitor constantly throughout the night, subsequently taking the corresponding percentage of time to establish the classification in one of the three levels that will be available: low, moderate, high.

Here the problem will be for those people who do not sleep alone in the same room, as the new Fitbit tool warns, so if they sleep with more people who also snore, the tool will also take them into consideration.

In the case of measuring the ambient noise, will tell users how quiet the place they sleep is, offering a scale from “very quiet” for a noise level of 30 dBA or less, to “very loud” for when the noise level is noise exceeds 90 dBA.

The drawback of the new tool is that it will make the microphone always active, or in other words, that it will drain the battery of the devices more quickly, so users will be forced to put them to charge more followed with respect to the usual load periods.

It will be a matter of waiting for the new tool to start coming out and it will be deployed among all existing devices so that users can make use of them, as desired.

In this way, they will be able to have a better idea of ​​their respective personal situations, whose data can make them take measures to minimize the impact through those initiatives that may be necessary, both to avoid snoring as much as possible, be it doing sports to reduce weight, as to reduce noise levels at bedtime, either by installing absorbent panels or whatever else they see fit.

Will it be imitated by other quantifying bracelets and smart watches? It is possible, as they have been happening like other capacities and functions over time.

Image Credit: Fitbit