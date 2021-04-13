Fitbit launches its new smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa 3: look at its features and price

- Advertisement -

The company Fitbit launched in Peru its new sports smartwatch that is capable of not only monitoring your physical activity, but also your heartbeat, blood saturation and even how many calories you burn: it is about the Fitbit Versa 3 .

The device comes with a rubber strap that makes it quite adaptable to any wrist. Also, the Fitbit Versa 3 It has a square AMOLED touch screen on which you can also activate the famous Always On.

Among some details that are displayed on the device, there are functions such as Gyroscope, built-in GPS, three-axis accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light sensor, microphones, speaker, vibration motor, optical heart rate sensor, temperature sensor of the device.

Through it you can control your Spotify music or the favorite app you have on your terminal. Even with the Fitbit Versa 3 On your wrist you can also answer calls and listen to your communication through the headphones, all without having to take your cell phone out of your pocket.

The gadget is water resistant up to 50 meters and is compatible with iOS 12.2 or higher and Android 7.0 or higher. In order to sync it, you need to download the Fitbit app from the iOS Store or Google Play.

On the other hand, the company points out that the smartwatch can last up to 6 days of continuous use and has fast and wireless charging. The charger has a base with pins to connect the device.

FITBIT VERSA 3 DATA SHEET: FEATURES AND PRICE