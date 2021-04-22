Fitbit Luxe, a fitness monitor: see its features and price

- Advertisement -

the company Fitbit presented its new bracelet to monitor our health, it is about the Fitbit Luxe, designed to help you take a holistic approach to your health and well-being. What are its characteristics and price? Here we will tell you everything.

Luxe offers the motivation and support you need to stay healthy in today’s world with all the tools from Stress Management to automatic monitoring of your activity and quality of sleep.

“Over the past year, we’ve had to think differently when it comes to our health – from keeping an eye out for any possible COVID-19 symptoms to managing the stress and anxiety of today’s world. Although we have started to see positive changes, managing our holistic health has never been more important, ”said James Park, vice president, CEO and co-founder of Fitbit .

“That is why we have been determined to present products that help you stay mentally and physically active. We have made technological advancements with Luxe, creating a small, slim and beautifully designed monitor packed with advanced features – some that were only available on our smartwatches – making these tools accessible to more people around the world. ”, He added.

With a lightweight and slim design, Luxe was conceived to provide maximum comfort, making it easy to use both day and night to monitor your sleep. Through the application you can access a large amount of information such as how many hours you sleep a day, how to measure stress, even your heart rate.

You can also choose from 20 different exercises directly on your wrist, including golf, Pilates, spinning or tennis and for those who prefer running, cycling or hiking, you can use the GPS connected to your phone to see in real time rhythm and distance.

In addition to all the health and fitness features, Luxe has smart features and key benefits such as alarms, a stopwatch, and timers that allow you to manage your day, all with up to 5 days of battery life. It is compatible with Android and iOS cell phones.

Fitbit Luxe will be in stores at a price in Peru at S / 649 with six months of Fitbit Premium included. At the end of the six-month period, Premium is available for S / 32.90 soles per month or S / 264.90 per year (PEN).

FITBIT LUCE DATA SHEET: FEATURES AND PRICE