Fitbit Luxe: the new smart fitness bracelet that will hit the market very soon

The American manufacturer Fitbit, specialized in smart bracelets and smartwatches for the fitness industry, it will soon launch the Fitbit Luxe, which it describes as its “most stylish” fitness and wellness gadget to date. We have the first information and official images.

Fitbit Luxe: new fitness tracker with stainless steel case

It is said that the Fitbit Luxe not only offers adattractive design, but also a whole series of useful functions and, in some cases, new, to ensure the wellness and the physical form of the user. Visually, Fitbit is clearly looking for a noble appearance, so, among other things, bet on a polished stainless steel metal housing.

With the Fitbit Luxe, the manufacturer wants to use a OLED display and for this, it uses a very classic buckle closure for its strap, as it has been known in normal watches for centuries. The straps are interchangeable, so Fitbit should also offer a wide range of replacement straps, as usual.

Fitbit Luxe Fitbit

Unfortunately, we still do not have enough information on the screen resolution of the Fitbit Luxe or other technical details such as battery life. However, the device is presumably very similar to Fitbit Ace 3, which saw its market launch a few weeks ago. Functionally, the Fitbit Luxe is supposed to provide “balanced health in a stylish design.”

That includes Fitbit integrating a pulsometer, of course, among other things. The sleep and activity tracking are part of the set of functions, as is the stress management. The smart gadget will report vibrations during one of the many supported training modes when the target zone has been reached. heart rate objective.

Through the GPS module of the smartphone connected to the bracelet, the Luxe is also may be used, of course, while running or riding a bike. It can also be used for swimming, as the housing is also certified waterproof and therefore protected against penetration of moisture.

Price and availability

Yet we don’t know when it will come out to market the Fitbit Luxe, the device will be available in black, soft gold / white and platinum / orchid. It is quite possible that there are other color variants. We don’t know anything about the price either.

We don’t even know if it will be launched for a specific market and if it will arrive in Spain. What we are sure of is that this device has a lot to say as it could become a huge seller in the fashion-sports sector.

