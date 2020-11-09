Fitbit Sense Review: many sensors and good autonomy

Fitbit is a real guarantee among the brands that produce smartwatches and smart bands for sportsmen. The San Francisco-based company as early as 2007 was among the first to understand that wearables would be an important part of the consumer technology business.

Now, with the latest arrival, the Sense, it goes far beyond what was once “just” a small band with pedometer: from GPS to ECG, passing through the skin temperature sensor, the stress level detector, the integrated controls for music and voice assistants, the Sense is one of the most complete and elegant smartwatches currently on the market.

Design

The design of the Sense is very similar to that of the Fitbit Versa 3, with a steel dial in the shape of a beveled square, while the back of the case has a pleasant satin effect and is made of plastic. Like the Versa 3 it does not have a physical button, but only a sensor that detects when the finger is placed for activation. While this is certainly an advantage from an aesthetic point of view, the same cannot be said on the practical front, since the lack of a physical button could be uncomfortable in some situations, for example during sports.

The supplied strap, available in two sizes, is very pleasant to the touch directly in the sales package, small and large, which remains firmly fixed on the wrist even during a run or a swim, without causing any discomfort. Fitbit is available in two colors, graphite black with steel-colored edges and “moon white” with rose gold-effect edges, very elegant.

The small dimensions, substantially similar to those of the Versa 3, make the Sense perfect for any wrist, thanks also to its weight of only 45 grams with the strap.

Technical features

Moving on to the technical part, the Sense has a 1.58 “AMOLED display, protected by a Gorilla Glass 3 glass, with Always On functionality and a resolution of 336×336 pixels: the colors are vivid and the black is deep, with a maximum brightness also ideal outdoors in direct sunlight. On the other hand, the range of sensors is impressive: gyroscope, altimeter, 3-axis accelerometer, GPS, ambient light sensor, optical heartbeat sensor, electrical sensors for electrocardiogram and EDA and skin temperature sensor. It also has a microphone, for now usable only for the activation of the voice assistants and not to answer calls (which will come via update in the future), and a 75 dB speaker, plus of course the vibration motor.

The best innovation of this model is undoubtedly the battery life of 6 days. Obviously a lot depends on the type of use: if you often start workouts that involve the use of GPS and other sensors or if you activate the always on display, the duration is lowered.

The possibility of fast charging is interesting: in 12 minutes it is possible to charge the Sense enough to face the whole day.

NFC is also available, useful for paying with FitBit Pay: the payment service of the American house works well, too bad only for the limited number of banks that support it in Italy.

Practice Test

How did the new Fitbit Sense perform? After a first initial difficulty, due to some problems solved with a software update, we can say that the Sense works really well as regards the tracking of workouts. GPS is accurate, as is the heart rate sensor, while accelerometers accurately detect movements, such as stroke style while swimming.

Certainly not essential, but potentially interesting, the EDA Scan detection functions, which analyzes electrodermal activity and measures stress, and the skin temperature sensor, which monitors any changes in temperature during the night. The real innovation compared to the Versa 3, however, is the integration of sensors for the electrocardiogram, tested in a clinical study to give more accurate results.

Fitbit PremiumIncluded with Fitbit Sense is a free six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium. Thanks to this service, you will be able to access personalized training programs based on your goals, as well as tips and tricks on how to improve your fitness, sleep and manage stress thanks to hundreds of guided exercises for sport and relaxation. . An app upgrade that is not worth 9.99 euros per month, but a six-month free trial is an interesting offer to understand the complete features of the Fitbit world.

As we have already said, the absence of a physical button makes itself felt, especially during sporting activities: instead, the possibility of setting quick functions according to the different pressures of the sensor is convenient. The music control also works excellently with Apple Music and Spotify, while the ability to activate Alexa is interesting, even if still poorly integrated with the internal software. The sore point of the Fitibit Sense is unfortunately the touchscreeen, which for now is very unresponsive, causing an annoying lag when you touch the screen and you have to wait a few moments before it updates. The problem is already known to the developers, who are working to solve it thanks to a software update, which we hope will also improve the fluidity of the operating system.

The notifications, once the Sense is connected via Bluetooth to the smartphone, arrive in a precise and immediate way for both messages and calls, even if unfortunately there is currently no possibility to answer in any way.

As for the App, Fitbit has kept the one already used in the past, thanks to which it is possible to monitor almost every parameter of your daily activity, from steps to sleep, up to the menstrual cycle and mood changes. Convenient the ability to connect other accounts for sports, such as Endomondo.