Fitness Boxing 2 Review: Fit with Nintendo Switch

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

In one of his many animated adventures, the good Winnie Pooh he woke from bed full of good intentions. However, after having tried the first exercises of an ambitious morning gymnastics, a catchy musical tune crushed his physical stamina. And so, before once again grabbing the sweet nectar of the bees, the character hummed gleefully: “I play sports, but I already think about what I like; from hunger I can’t see anymore, I’m the fat and round Pooh!“Well, if over the last few months you have overly empathized with AA Milne’s bear and have transformed your homes into a personal reinterpretation of the Hundred Acre Wood, filled with jars of honey – or panettone, pastiera, nougat, Sicilian cannoli , pastries … well, anything goes – empty, then you know that Imagineer has thought of you.

After the arrival of the first Fitness Boxing up Nintendo Switch in 2018, the software house returns exclusively to the Japanese console with Fitness Boxing 2 Rhythm & Exercise. Combining the universe of boxing with that of rhythm games, the title is aimed at those looking for a way to keep fit within the walls of their home. After an intense session of forehand, hooks, uppercuts, and dodges, we temporarily put down the Joy-Con gloves to give you an account of this imperfect but still fun experience.

Guard up!

In order to start hopping and shaking your fists in the direction of your TV in the company of the Nintendo Switch, no great preparations are required. After freeing up an adequate space and wearing a shirt and shorts, it is in fact sufficient to anchor the Joy-Con on the wrists with the special laces to be ready for action. Unlike other video games aimed at supporting physical exercise, such as the acclaimed Ring Fit Adventure (to learn more, here’s our special on Ring Fit Adventure for Switch), Fitness Boxing 2 it does not require dedicated peripherals and relies solely on the ability of the Nintendo console controllers to recognize the movements made by the player.

At the first start, the title offers a tutorial session, after which you are asked to enter data such as weight, age and goals. These and our preferences will then be used by the personal trainer virtual to define the most suitable training routine. The desire to develop stamina, for example, will unlock a series of intense exercises, while the pace will become much softer if you just want to keep fit.

It is then possible to select on which part of the body to focus the session (chest, biceps, abdominals, legs, calves or the whole body, without specific preferences) and the desired duration for our routine, from a minimum of 18 to a maximum of 48 minutes. Also optional is the inclusion of a pre and post-activity stretching session, – which however we would like to recommend – in addition to the activation of a daily alert, with which Nintendo Switch will signal the time to devote to a little healthy physical exercise.

There Routine mode of Fitness Boxing 2, as guessed by what just

described, offers an appreciable ability to adapt to the needs and free time of each player, which is accompanied by a good gradual introduction of different types of exercises and movements. It starts from the basic dynamics, such as guard position, direct and jab, then move on to hooks, uppercuts, dodges and moving attacks. The initial impact with the proposed dynamics, especially for newbies, could however generate some perplexities: the first phases of presentation of posture, maintaining the rhythm and other basic elements seemed hasty to us, with the digital coach not always able to fully illustrate the required procedures.

Greater care is instead dedicated to the explanation of more complex mechanics, which will be learned with reasonable simplicity, also thanks to the familiarity now acquired with Fitness Boxing 2. By engaging in training consistently, progressively more elaborate routines will be unlocked, with the addition of related dynamics. to footwork, to dips, parries and dodges. In case of doubt, it will always be possible to use the section Fundamental, in which to focus on reviewing the moves already learned.

Our goal, however, will always remain the same: execute the required stroke with the right timing by the icons that alternate on the screen. Despite this, a catalog that can expand fairly quickly guarantees a varied and pleasant experience. Also don’t be fooled by the first sessions, in which the coach on duty will ask you to perform rather simple movements: Fitness Boxing 2 is easily able to test physical endurance! Combos that see alternating attacks, parries and dodges in rapid succession guarantee a right dose of both fatigue and entertainment.

Once you have become familiar with the catalog of exercises proposed by the rhythm game, you can explore the section dedicated toFree Workout. Here it is possible to compose a personalized routine, chaining several exercises to obtain the desired workout, choosing between intense and light activity. The mechanism is simple and intuitive, with indications related to the duration and the muscles involved in the session always highlighted.

At any time, it is possible change the identity and appearance of your own personal trainer, indicating their preference among a fair selection of possible coaches and coaches. In addition to differences in aesthetics and voice, each of these offers a slightly personal approach to motivational activity towards the player: however, these are not particularly relevant variables. Finally, we point out the possibility of devote yourself to training in company, thanks to Fitness Boxing 2’s support for a second player.

Rhythm, but with some jarring

In the face of a traditional but interesting framework, which offers an overall fun activity capable of entertaining aspiring athletes in the home environment, Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise unfortunately also presents itself as a poorly finished production. Multiple imperfections in fact, they prevent the title from qualifying as an unexceptionable experience.

The first example of this is the movement reading system of the player. The standards proposed by the Joy-Con proved to be quite variable. Depending on the exercise considered, coordinating with the demands of Fitness Boxing 2 can be immediate or slightly laborious, as in the case of parades. In the face of the extreme precision required by some gestures, other movements, in particular the different types of punches, tend to get confused, with imperfect executions often considered as well executed. The problem manifests itself above all in the more dynamic and complex routines, during which the ability of the game to correct the athlete’s posture and gestures is lost.

Definitely critical point of the production is also the musical component. As you progress through your training sessions, you can unlock a selection of around twenty tracks. The variety, on paper, is more than good, with traces like It’s my life by Bon Jovi o Born to be Wild of the Steppenwolf who alternate with Break Free by Ariana Grande e Hot N Cold by Katy Perry.

Unfortunately, the songs are only available in little admirable versions midi, with arrangements not particularly elaborate. For a rhythm game, frankly, this is a very difficult choice to indulge and which greatly reduces the potential fun of Fitness Boxing 2 sessions.

Also noteworthy is a fluctuating attention regarding the coordination between the rhythm of the exercises and the soundtrack proposal. In some situations, the two dynamics in fact seemed to us very little harmonious, while other routines are more successful. Little cared for it too game scenario, with training sessions that unfold on a limited selection of backgrounds and made up of settings that are not particularly exciting or charismatic, such as mountains of sweets or an anonymous tropical beach.