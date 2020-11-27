Five false myths about the Instagram algorithm

Instagram has responded in recent weeks to some of the most frequent questions that users ask about the operation of its algorithm.

Instagram remembers that if you want to position better within the network, you must publish authentic content and maintain the commitment with your audience

The company, through the stories that it has published on its account for creators, @Creators, in which it usually offers tips to get more out of the content and the strategy that is developed on Instagram, has provided some clues and keys that They help you better understand how you order content when you show it to users.

At the beginning of this year, Instagram had already disproved some rumors and myths that circulated among users about what the social network takes into account to position content or not. In addition to taking these into account, now you should also pay attention to what Instagram has just clarified to understand how it orders the contents:

– All comments weigh. Probably the oldest myth circulating among Internet users is that “the Instagram algorithm does not take into account comments of less than three words.” Instagram has again clarified that all comments are important to him, regardless of their length. So, if a comment only contains a word or an emoji, the algorithm of the social network will take it into account in the same way.

– The first 30 minutes of interaction that a post receives are irrelevant. Instagram makes it clear that its algorithm does not prioritize those posts that receive the most interaction during the first 30 minutes after publication. The social network points out that this rumor has been spreading in recent years among users and clarifies that it simply attaches importance to those contents of people who commit daily to its content. In other words, it rewards constancy instead of the “expressiveness” of a specific content.

– It does not matter what type of content is published. Instagram confirms that its algorithm is impartial when it comes to positioning user content. Therefore, the old rumor that “the social network positions a video better than a photo” is totally false and has been clarified in the stories of the creators account.

– Deceptive or false interactions are not taken into account. The social network also makes it clear that its algorithm has the ability to detect and classify those interactions that are false or that are carried out by groups of users that are organized to give many “likes” to a certain content (the so-called ” pods’). It also suggests that if you want to position yourself better within the network, you should publish authentic content and stay engaged with your audience.

– It doesn’t matter what type of account you have. It doesn’t matter if you have a business profile or if you have a personal account. Instagram claims that all account types are treated the same by the algorithm. So, for example, if you want to change your personal profile for a business profile, this will not affect the positioning of your content on the social network.

