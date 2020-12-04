Five Gaeltacht areas are among the few with the highest incidence of coronavirus in the state

Between 17-30 November less than five new cases of the crown virus were confirmed in 16 of the 166 electoral areas in the state, five of which were Gaeltacht areas.

Gaeltacht areas in Galway, Waterford and Mayo are among the best in the country for the Covid-19.

Between 17-30 November, fewer than five new cases of the crown virus were confirmed in 16 of the 166 constituencies in the state, including five Gaeltacht areas.

In Galway, fewer than five cases were detected in South Connemara during that period. The area was among the worst hit in the country by outbreaks of the virus in September but the figures have fallen sharply since then.

Fewer than five cases were also found in North Connemara between 17-30 November.

There has also been a significant drop in the number of cases in the Dungarvan electoral area, where the Gaeltacht na nDéise is. There were up to 14 cases in the area at the beginning of November but less than five cases in the area between November 17-30, according to the latest statistics.

In the two electoral areas comprising the Mayo Gaeltacht, Belmullet and Westport, there were again fewer than five cases.

Donegal, on the other hand, still has the highest rates in the country. However, there was a decrease in the Gaeltacht areas of the county.

The spread of the disease fell from 180 to 117 over a week in the Glenties constituency in north – west Donegal, where most of the Donegal Gaeltacht is located.

In the south of the county, the rate in the Donegal Town area fell from 132 to 92.

The Milford area, which includes Downings, Carrickart and other Gaeltacht towns, had the highest rate of coronavirus in the country last week but has fallen from 337 to 254. It has been fourth highest rate in the country between November 17-30.

Letterkenny is the worst hit country in the country by the crown virus according to the new figures with a rate of 289. Donegal is home to four of the five worst constituencies in the country hit by the Covid-19 – Letterkenny, Carndonagh (271), Milford and Buncrana (250).

The average dispersal rate in the state between November 17-30 was 87 cases per 100,000 people.

In Kerry, the rate in Corca Dhuibhne rose for the second week in a row. Seven cases have been detected in the area in the most recent period, bringing the disease to 49.

The rate in the Kenmare electoral area, which includes the Iveragh Gaeltacht, is lower than in Corca Dhuibhne. The rate in Kenmare is 24 and six cases have been detected there in the last few weeks.

There was also an increase in the Macroom electoral area, which includes the Múscraí Gaeltacht. The rate rose from 73 last week to 81 this week and 30 confirmed cases in the area between November 17-30.

There has been a significant reduction in the two Meath Gaeltacht electoral areas. In Trim, which is part of the Rathcairn Gaeltacht, the rate fell from 109 to 61. The Kells electoral area, like the rest of the Rathcairn and Gibbstown Gaeltacht, fell from 53 to 102 it was there to the end.