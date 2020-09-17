Five newly discovered flies have been named after some Marvel heroes, so here they are

Researchers from the Australian Federal Scientific Agency (CSIRO) have described five previously unknown species of “killer flies” and have them rename drawing from the Marvel Universe.

A fly with red and black marks on its abdomen, for example, it was named after Deadpool, whose mask seems practically identical to the central part of the fly. “We chose the name Humorolethalis sergius“says CSIRO entomologist Bryan Lessard in a note. The name is”Derived from the Latin words humorosus, which means wet or damp, and lethalis which means dead.”

The names don’t end there and there are four more:

The " fly black widow "(Daptolestes feminategus);

The " Thor fly "(Daptolestes bronteflavus), means blond thunder;

The " fly Loki ", (Daptolestes illusiolautus), means elegant deception;

The "fly Stan Lee"(Daptolestes leei), whose black eyes and bristly white mustache resemble the famous comic book maker.

These flies feed mainly on other insects, often lurking before attacking their prey with their extremely dangerous neurotoxic saliva. They are part of the Asilidae family, which includes about 7,000 species. In short, certainly truly original names for these creatures, but it is not the first time that it happens: a snake – recently discovered – has been called, for example, as a famous Harry Potter character.