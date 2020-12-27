- Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Since the launch of the AirPods Max, various videos have been made where you can see the quality of the new Apple headphones as well as a comparison of them with other popular brands with noise cancellation from Bose, Sony and Sennheiser. Five reasons to consider AirPods Max Comfort Noise Cancellation Audio quality H1 chip Spatial audio



There have also been many debates about whether the ‌AirPods Max‌ are really worth their $ 550 price tag. It is for this reason that below I mention the five reasons why you might consider buying the ‌AirPods Max‌.

Comfort

For those who are going to spend a lot of time wearing headphones, comfort and build quality are obviously key factors in determining whether they are going to have a good experience. Comfort will vary from person to person based on head shape, head size and other factors, but these new headphones from Apple‌ are incredibly comfortable.

Its mesh earmuffs offer a good seal while allowing some perspiration that helps reduce sweating that is sometimes experienced with other materials such as leather. And if your headphones wear out, the magnetic attachment system‌ makes them incredibly easy to change.

They are made primarily of metal, aluminum and stainless steel telescopic arms, which gives them a quality feel that is pleasant to the touch. However, that metal part means that ‌ they’re a bit heavier than many competing headphones. But we’ve found that the mesh headband does an excellent job of distributing that weight over the head for maximum comfort.

Spatial audio

Lastly, there’s Spatial Audio, a new feature that Apple recently released to the AirPods Pro and is now included in the ‌AirPods Max‌ as well. Spatial Audio It delivers an immersive 3D audio experience with compatible content, and while we initially thought it would be quite effective, we were quickly proven wrong. You have to experience it to believe it, it makes the audio seem like it’s coming from everything around you, but anchored by the device you’re viewing the content on.

For example if you are watching a show on Apple TV + on the ‌iPad‌, you will get a surround sound experience that is very pleasant on its own, but then if you turn your head or move your ‌iPad‌, the audio adjusts on the fly so that match the relative orientation of your head and the ‌iPad‌. It’s a remarkably good experience that will make you think that your headphones have stopped working and that your ‌iPad‌ is outputting audio through its own speakers.

These are the five reasons why these Apple headphones cost $ 550 usd when the competition handles prices of up to $ 350 usd.

But if you’re heavily involved in the Apple ecosystem, the combination of comfort, build quality, and features may be reason enough for you to go for the ‌AirPods Max‌.