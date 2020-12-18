Five YouTube SEO Tips for Beginners

- Advertisement -

For a video to reach the top positions in YouTube search results and in the recommendations made by the platform, you need more than quality content and good editing, you have to take into account other factors and tips to get them to videos position better.

A YouTube channel or video can be optimized for SEO in a similar way to a blog post or web page.

If you are starting out as a youtuber, perhaps this is what you have least noticed so far. For you to start working on the SEO of your videos on YouTube, in addition to recommending these YouTube channels to learn SEO, today we will give you five basic tips that you should undoubtedly consider if you want to obtain better performance:

-Keywords: Choosing your keywords properly is essential, as they will determine in which searches the video will appear. In this sense, you should follow some tips to select keywords that are very similar to when you do it for searches on Google.

There are paid and specialized tools on YouTube, like vidIQ, which shows a lot of information about keywords: the most viewed videos for the term, related words and much more, but there are also free tools to search for keywords that will help you in the process. to locate the most suitable for your content. In the same way, you can manually perform a search in YouTube’s own search engine and see the content suggestions that it throws up.

When you have your complete list of keywords, if it is very long, you can use tools such as KWFinder, SEMrush (both paid) or Google’s keyword search engine to filter all the words on the list and keep only those that have low competition, since they will be the easiest to position to begin with.

Finally, it is important that during the video the keyword is said one or more times, since YouTube makes automatic transcriptions of the video and takes into account that this term is mentioned.

-Optimize videos for Google: When searching for any term on Google, videos often appear among the top search results. This is because Google prioritizes videos in certain searches, usually those that contain the question “how …”. For this reason, in the videos of reviews, tutorials and also for those related to sports topics, it is important to take care of SEO optimization for Google, in order for it to be displayed in the search engine results, which will attract many visits.

-SEO OnPage: Optimizing a video for YouTube is not that different from optimizing a post for a blog. In this sense, you have to take care of the labels, since on YouTube you must also enter titles and intro, for example … and take into account the other key factors for the positioning of an article.

-Optimize retention: One of the main factors in positioning a video on YouTube is user retention. If when someone arrives at the video, they view it from beginning to end, the YouTube algorithm receives the signal that the video answers a question and that its content is of high quality, so it will show it more times.

To improve user retention, avoid long introductions and do not insert advertising in this space. It is best to use the introduction to make a quick summary of everything the user will find in the video.

Lastly, users should be invited to leave comments. For this, a simple “please, like and comment” will not do. It is necessary to involve the users, either by asking their opinion on any of the topics in the video or by focusing on the topics in a way that invites users to leave comments and make recommendations.

-Improve the channel: Improving the channel doesn’t just require a good cover and profile image. It is also necessary to place the keywords in as many places as possible and pay special attention to the description of the same, which will have to be as clear as possible.

