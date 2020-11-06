Fix problems with your iPhone notifications

The notification panel of our phones is today a fundamental part of our life. Whether it’s to receive information about the news, messages from a loved one, or work-related emails. That is why it is essential to make sure that they work correctly, so in this article we tell you what to do if you have a failure with your iPhone notifications and for some reason they are not reaching you well.

Check the sound of your iPhone

It is possible that when you go to see the notifications you will check that they do appear and that the phone did not ring when you received them. A very frequent cause of this is having the mobile in silence. We know that it may seem absurd, but we recommend first checking the iPhone switch , the one on the left above the volume buttons. It is also advisable to check that the volume of the notifications is at a sufficient level so that you can hear it, which you can check with the volume buttons or from Settings> Sounds and vibrations.

A very useful check related to this is to put a song or video from the internet with which you can make sure that the speakers work correctly . If you notice a problem in this part, it could be the cause of not hearing the notifications and this would already be a hardware problem that should be reviewed in technical support. Sometimes it is simply dirt and with a special tool you can clean the speakers, but if there is any other fault, the specialists will check it and they will offer you a solution to it.

Do you have an internet connection?

Surely you already know it, but just in case we remember that most notifications that are received on the iPhone are produced thanks to the internet connection. Except calls, messages and other functions that do not require being connected to the network. You must verify that you are connected to a WiFi network or that you have mobile data activated. You can see all this from the phone’s Settings and entering each of these parts.

It is possible that at first you think that you are connected because that is how it is shown on the device, but the best check is to enter the internet with the browser and enter any web page. This way you will be able to check if it loads, if it does it slowly or if a fault occurs directly. If everything does not work normally, you should contact your telephone company, either the one that provides you with WiFi or a connection with mobile data. In this way they will be able to have knowledge of the failure and propose a solution so that your connection is good again and therefore the failure with the notifications disappears.

Beware of do not disturb mode

This iOS function is extremely useful when we want to disconnect from the iPhone without having to turn it off or even so that at night we can sleep smoothly when a warning arrives. However, sometimes he plays tricks and we have him activated without realizing it. Since iOS 13, a banner is shown in the notification panel in which it is notified when this ‘Do not disturb’ mode is active, but if you are in a previous version or you deleted it and you do not remember, you will not know from there if it is active.

Just open the control center and see if the moon icon is on a white background. If so, it is activated and pressing it will disconnect it. In any case, we recommend going to Settings> Do not disturb , since here you will not only check if it is working or not, but you will be able to see if it is scheduled at a certain time, if notifications are always silenced or only with the iPhone locked, as well as the possibility of adding exceptions for some phone calls.

Do you have notifications activated?

Another failure that may seem silly, but is actually more common than you think is having notifications disabled and not having noticed. In this case there are two variants, one is that all notifications are disabled , which can be checked in Settings> Notifications and going to Show previews. The other case is the notifications of a specific app , which you can also check in Settings> Notifications, but this time by sliding down and checking if the apps that interest you have notifications activated.

It could be the operating system that crashes

It is not usual to find this type of problem in a stable version of iOS, but it is not ruled out either. They are more common beta failures, so if you are in one of them it is very likely that it is the cause of notifications not reaching you well. If you are in a normal version we recommend you check if there is a software update from Settings> General> Software update. If there is a more recent version of the system you will have to download and install it on your device. These can not only bring aesthetic and functional novelties and security patches, but also contain bug fixes and therefore your problem could be solved.

If there is no pending update or there was one and the problem has not been resolved, it is not ruled out that the problem is due to your own software. There are times when junk files are generated and although they are normally debugged well without the need for us to find out, on other occasions a complete formatting of the iPhone is required so that they can be eliminated and therefore avoid errors that can occur in various ways, the failure being of the notifications one of them. The real way to format these devices is through a computer as we already told you in an article in which we explain how to restore an iPhone.

You probably know that from iPhone Settings there is an option that allows you to restore the software and visual effects you can obtain a similar result. However, this restoration is not such, what is done is simply to erase all the configurations, but the terminal is not completely erased and that is the reason why it must be done with a computer, either Mac or Windows. It should be noted that once it is done you must configure the iPhone as new without backup , since loading the backup could bring back the problems.

Not resolved yet?

It would be rare that after following the indications shown above, the failures with the notifications persist. However, nothing can be ruled out and if you continue in this situation, it is best to go to Apple or an authorized technical service . There you can explain your case, indicating all the possible solutions that you have tried