Flash promo on ASUS RoG Phone II: bundled with Gamepad at 649 Euro!

Promo flash proposed by ASUS on the Strix Edition of the ASUS ROG Phone II. Until 9:30 today, Monday 21 September, it will be possible to buy the Taiwanese company’s gaming smartphone bundled with a Gamepad at a super price.

Specifically, theASUS ROG Phone II Strix Edition in the variant with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 128GB of storage, coupled with the Kunai GamePad II, will be available for € 649.

The promotion will be active until 9:30, but pay attention to the conditions: only 20 pieces will be available under these advantageous conditions. ASUS explains that through this Flash Sale it intends to reward the fastest fans.

For all information on the promotion, we refer you to our review of ASUS ROG Phone II signed by Francesco Fossetti.

The smartphone is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor with clock speeds of up to 2.96 GHz, accompanied by a 3D GameCool II vapor chamber cooling system. The screen, on the other hand, has a response time of 1ms and a refresh rate of 120Hz, and also supports 10-bit HDR technology. The battery, on the other hand, is 6000 mAh and guarantees high autonomy. The photographic sector consists of a dual rear camera with 48 megapixel main lens and 13 megapixel secondary wide-angle camera, while the front one is 24 megapixel.