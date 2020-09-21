Tech News

Flash promo on ASUS RoG Phone II: bundled with Gamepad at 649 Euro!

By Brian Adam
0
0
Flash promo on ASUS RoG Phone II: bundled with Gamepad at 649 Euro!
Flash Promo On Asus Rog Phone Ii: Bundled With Gamepad

Must Read

Tech News

Flash promo on ASUS RoG Phone II: bundled with Gamepad at 649 Euro!

Brian Adam - 0
Promo flash proposed by ASUS on the Strix Edition of the ASUS ROG Phone II. Until 9:30 today, Monday 21 September, it will...
Read more
Android

OPPO Reno 4 SE: now cheaper and with Mediatek Dimensity 720 processor

Brian Adam - 0
The OPPO Reno 4 family continues to grow with the new OPPO Reno 4 SE, in theory the most modest model of...
Read more
Tech News

NVIDIA, RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 in comparison: benchmark and first review

Brian Adam - 0
After the benchmarks related to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, it's time to deal with those related to GeForce RTX 3090 video card, comparing...
Read more
Tech News

Here are all the space missions that have visited Venus

Brian Adam - 0
The "twin" of the Earth, Venus, has always aroused great curiosity in all human beings. For this reason, over the years the hell...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Flash promo on ASUS RoG Phone II: bundled with Gamepad at 649 Euro!

Promo flash proposed by ASUS on the Strix Edition of the ASUS ROG Phone II. Until 9:30 today, Monday 21 September, it will be possible to buy the Taiwanese company’s gaming smartphone bundled with a Gamepad at a super price.

Specifically, theASUS ROG Phone II Strix Edition in the variant with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 128GB of storage, coupled with the Kunai GamePad II, will be available for € 649.

The promotion will be active until 9:30, but pay attention to the conditions: only 20 pieces will be available under these advantageous conditions. ASUS explains that through this Flash Sale it intends to reward the fastest fans.

For all information on the promotion, we refer you to our review of ASUS ROG Phone II signed by Francesco Fossetti.

The smartphone is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor with clock speeds of up to 2.96 GHz, accompanied by a 3D GameCool II vapor chamber cooling system. The screen, on the other hand, has a response time of 1ms and a refresh rate of 120Hz, and also supports 10-bit HDR technology. The battery, on the other hand, is 6000 mAh and guarantees high autonomy. The photographic sector consists of a dual rear camera with 48 megapixel main lens and 13 megapixel secondary wide-angle camera, while the front one is 24 megapixel.

Related Articles

Android

OPPO Reno 4 SE: now cheaper and with Mediatek Dimensity 720 processor

Brian Adam - 0
The OPPO Reno 4 family continues to grow with the new OPPO Reno 4 SE, in theory the most modest model of...
Read more
Tech News

NVIDIA, RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 in comparison: benchmark and first review

Brian Adam - 0
After the benchmarks related to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, it's time to deal with those related to GeForce RTX 3090 video card, comparing...
Read more
Tech News

Here are all the space missions that have visited Venus

Brian Adam - 0
The "twin" of the Earth, Venus, has always aroused great curiosity in all human beings. For this reason, over the years the hell...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©