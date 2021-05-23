flavored e cigarettes will be permanently banned

Raspberry, bubblegum, vanilla or fruit mix: you can’t think of it as crazy as there is an e-cigarette. But that will come to an end: from 2022 it will be prohibited to add flavors to electronic cigarettes.
Cigarettes with a tasty flavor are popular with young people and also appear to make it easier for young people to start with the ‘old-fashioned’ tobacco cigarette. Reason enough for State Secretary Blokhuis (Health, Welfare and Sport) to ban cigarettes. The ban was already announced last year, but now the bullet is really through the church: from July 1, 2022, e-cigarettes may only taste like tobacco.
‘Healthier’ alternative
For a time, the e-cigarette was seen as a ‘healthier’ alternative to tobacco because it lacks many of the toxic combustion products of tobacco. But the vapor from the cigarettes does release harmful substances, such as nicotine and propylene glycol, the Trimbos Institute reported after investigation. This vapor may contain traces of toxic and carcinogenic substances, which can have adverse health effects.
The institute also concluded that the cigarettes act as a ‘step-up product’ to the tobacco cigarettes.
In response to the decision, the ministry points to the National Prevention Agreement, in which it has been agreed to ensure a smoke-free generation by 2040. “To achieve that, we must now do what we can to ensure that as many children as possible grow up in a smoking environment. and tobacco-free environment. ”
“And that environment must also be free of new tobacco and related products such as e-cigarettes with different flavors as much as possible. Because young people in particular are starting to use the e-cigarette faster because of these exotic flavors,” says Blokhuis.
The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport wants to regulate this by drawing up a list of substances that may still be in the e-cigarette. In addition, the government has opted to further discourage the use of the e-cigarette in its policy. “Except for people who would like to quit smoking and really cannot get it done with the regular, proven effective methods.”