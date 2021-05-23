flavored e cigarettes will be permanently banned

Cigarettes with a tasty flavor are popular with young people and also appear to make it easier for young people to start with the ‘old-fashioned’ tobacco cigarette. Reason enough for State Secretary Blokhuis (Health, Welfare and Sport) to ban cigarettes. The ban was already announced last year, but now the bullet is really through the church: from July 1, 2022, e-cigarettes may only taste like tobacco.

‘Healthier’ alternative

For a time, the e-cigarette was seen as a ‘healthier’ alternative to tobacco because it lacks many of the toxic combustion products of tobacco. But the vapor from the cigarettes does release harmful substances, such as nicotine and propylene glycol, the Trimbos Institute reported after investigation. This vapor may contain traces of toxic and carcinogenic substances, which can have adverse health effects.

The institute also concluded that the cigarettes act as a ‘step-up product’ to the tobacco cigarettes.