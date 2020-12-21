Tech NewsApps

Flex Widgets: create and customize your own widgets on iOS

By Brian Adam
0
0
Iosmac.es Flex Widgets Apple Ios App Store 02.jpg
Iosmac.es Flex Widgets Apple Ios App Store 02.jpg

Must Read

Apps

Flex Widgets: create and customize your own widgets on iOS

Brian Adam - 0
Flex Widgets is a new application developed by Yannik Schrade and with it, iOS users can create their own widgets. This tool has multiple...
Read more
Tech News

Netflix Wrapped, all about your consumption habits on Netflix during 2020

Brian Adam - 0
It has become a tradition that during the last month of each year, Spotify shows the statistics of the content you consumed....
Read more
Tech News

ProStyle, a camera for iOS that will correct your photos automatically

Brian Adam - 0
The photographic aspect of Apple mobiles is a matter more than proven throughout its existence. The cameras on iPhones offer exceptional...
Read more
Tech News

Does it take you a long time to select photos? FilterPixel AI will do it for you

Brian Adam - 0
Those who are dedicated to photography do not take only a couple of photos in their sessions, there really are many. ...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Flex Widgets is a new application developed by Yannik Schrade and with it, iOS users can create their own widgets. This tool has multiple customization options, you can even add icons, emojis, shapes and many things at the same time that you have access to the information.

Create your own widgets with Flex Widgets for iOS

Flex Widgets it is the first real widget editor. This application, developed by Yannik Schrade and recently launched on the market, allows users to create their own widgets using a super intuitive and simple editor.

Flex Widgets is available for download from the App Store worth $ 1.99 and is compatible with iPhone or iPad with operating system iOS 14 or higher. The application has no ads or purchases and subscriptions within it.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Netflix Wrapped, all about your consumption habits on Netflix during 2020

Brian Adam - 0
It has become a tradition that during the last month of each year, Spotify shows the statistics of the content you consumed....
Read more
Tech News

ProStyle, a camera for iOS that will correct your photos automatically

Brian Adam - 0
The photographic aspect of Apple mobiles is a matter more than proven throughout its existence. The cameras on iPhones offer exceptional...
Read more
Tech News

Does it take you a long time to select photos? FilterPixel AI will do it for you

Brian Adam - 0
Those who are dedicated to photography do not take only a couple of photos in their sessions, there really are many. ...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©