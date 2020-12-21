Flex Widgets: create and customize your own widgets on iOS

- Advertisement -

Flex Widgets is a new application developed by Yannik Schrade and with it, iOS users can create their own widgets. This tool has multiple customization options, you can even add icons, emojis, shapes and many things at the same time that you have access to the information.

Create your own widgets with Flex Widgets for iOS

Flex Widgets it is the first real widget editor. This application, developed by Yannik Schrade and recently launched on the market, allows users to create their own widgets using a super intuitive and simple editor.

Flex Widgets is available for download from the App Store worth $ 1.99 and is compatible with iPhone or iPad with operating system iOS 14 or higher. The application has no ads or purchases and subscriptions within it.