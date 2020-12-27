Flim, locate movie images by colors, objects and other elements

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

When it comes to cinema, the internet has some alternatives that any lover of the seventh art can occupy. On the one hand we have options such as Rotten Tomatoes or IMDB with ratings and interesting information about each movie. Also, the different streaming content services offer very good film catalogs. However, today we will introduce you to a site that has a huge database of movie images.

Its name is Flim and from its interface you can find movie images based on object keywords and even colors.

Find movie images based on objects or colors

There are many cases in which we might need a specific image from a movie. However, they can all have to do with the creation of designs, memes and in general, the graphic section of a project. The tricky thing is to specifically find the exact images of the movies we want, however, this is something that Flim has provided. On this website we can find thousands of movie images and the best thing is that we can define some criteria to locate exactly what we want.

The idea of ​​this website is that those who need an image of a movie scene that has certain elements, can find it in the simplest way. To do this, they have a search tool that will allow us to access thousands of movie images.

When you enter Flim, you will have the search bar at the top of the interface and just below a set of filters. In this way, you can enter the name of an object or color and below, you can adjust the search. At this point you can even define the number of characters that should appear in the image.

Although Flim is a free tool, its use is limited to a few queries if you are not registered. For its part, if you go through the registration process you will have the possibility to use the data collection freely. Flim is a really useful and very interesting website to find movie images completely adjusted to what we want.

To visit it, follow this link.

.