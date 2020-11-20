Flimo, the app that will help you decide which movie to watch

There is no doubt that we live in a golden moment for entertainment and a sample of them are all the available platforms. If we look directly at movies, series and all these types of productions, we can have different platforms full of material. However, a very common thing is to spend more time deciding which movie to watch, than actually watching it.

In that sense, we want to present you an application that will make your life easier in this regard, helping you make a decision quickly. His name is Flimo.

Not sure which movie to watch? Flimo will help you

The programming of each of the available streaming platforms is quite varied, but they all have in common that they are very extensive. So it is very easy to fall into a spiral of looking at covers and reading synopses without knowing which movie to watch. Therefore, Flimo offers a simple mechanism that will help you make a decision in less than 5 minutes. But not only that, it is also capable of synchronizing with the Flimo accounts of other users, to make decisions together.

It should be noted that the process of using Flimo is extremely simple and only takes 3 steps. In addition, it is a completely free application that is available for Android and iOS.

The first step you must take to choose which movie to watch on Flimo is to determine whether the decision is individual or group. In case of being a group, you will go through the process of creating a room for others to enter.

The next step is to define the mood you are in, and then move to the center of the process. On the screen that will be displayed, you will have a two minute countdown while different suggestions are displayed. Drag the ones you like to the right and the ones you don’t to the left. At the end of the count, the final options will be shown.

If you are deciding in a group, those options will be shown in which everyone has agreed. In this way, it will be much easier to make a decision about which movie to watch and you will not spend more time than the duration of the film making your choice.

To get it on Android, follow this link.

To get it on iOS, follow this link.

