web
Tech NewsApps

Flirting on Tinder with a police uniform is prohibited

policia.jpg
policia.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
Share on FacebookShare on LinkedInShare on PinterestShare to EmailShare on TelegramShare on WhatsApp
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

There are many users of applications to flirt and meet people who find it especially morbid to meet a uniformed person. That is why some users take advantage of their status as Police or Civil Guard – or any other profession in uniform, such as doctors, nurses, firefighters … – to try to attract the attention of their possible matches with photographs dressed in their clothing. job.

The National Police punishes with up to 5 months of suspension of employment and salary to appear on Tinder dressed in the official uniform

However, that claim wearing the uniform in a “frivolous” manner is punished by the different security forces, which try to curb the fashion of their agents to publish uniformed photographs in apps like Tinder but also in other social networks, for example on Instagram or doing dances and challenges on TikTok.

For example, the National Police considers that using the uniform in these situations could lead to undermining the respect that the profession deserves, or to confusion among users about the official nature of the content. This is why it has typified disciplinary sanctions that could lead to suspension of employment and salary between three and five months if the notorious discredit to the institution is proven or that the uniform or any other regulatory object, such as a badge or even a weapon, is being used for frivolous and unlawful purposes.

The Civil Guard also plans to launch a specific rule for its agents and avoid this type of behavior, according to the Efe Agency. According to the draft regulations, it is intended to limit the use of the uniform in situations outside the service, such as accounts and profiles on social networks, unless prior authorization.

The measure would affect not only the use of the uniform on the Internet, but also in life 1.0, in meetings, events or even events with charitable purposes in which the presence of the uniformed agent did not correspond to his work as a security and order maintenance force. .

Also, many municipalities request their Local or Regional Police to ask for a prior authorization before wearing his official uniform in a social media post. Other security bodies have not yet regulated this but are considering doing so, given the considerable increase in selfies on networks such as Instagram or profiles on Tinder that use official clothing as a claim.

.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Tech News

Loom, a simple way to record your Android screen

We always talk about how the processes of taking screenshots and recording the screen on the computer have been facilitated. These...
Read more
Tech News

OMenu, a digital menu service to avoid contact with customers

The COVID-19 pandemic brought radical changes to our lifestyle, changes to which we are still adjusting. Having contact with people is...
Read more
Tech News

Huawei Sound and Huawei Sound X are launched in Peru: know the characteristics of the speakers

Huawei Sound Y Huawei Sound X are launched in Peru. These devices incorporate a wide variety of audio, acoustic and wireless...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.