Fly Nova: Bright, Flying Lotto for Kids and Adults

By Brian Adam
0
2
The Fly Nova Pro can perform amazing feats like a flying bright ball. Photo: Fly Nova website
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Fly Nova Pro can perform amazing feats like a flying bright ball. Photo: Fly Nova website

Hong Kong: A few years ago, we saw the spinner’s obsession all over the world, and now to refresh that memory, a colorful light-flying flying lot has been created that children and adults alike can enjoy.

It has been dubbed the Fly Nova Pro and before that the drone ball of the same company called Fly Nova was also very popular. It floats in the air, changes direction and fills the room with colorful lights at night. Thanks to this, amazing tricks can be performed. This time it can be controlled with a magic wand.

The Fly Nova Pro is safe even when dropped and is suitable for children in every way. Thanks to this, the connection between eye and hand movements can be strengthened in children. This is the best way to keep kids away from screens and smartphones. The Fly Nova Pro allows you to play a variety of games, both indoors and outdoors.

It has three color LEDs that look exactly like neon lights. In a closed room, it offers a view of a broken star from the sky. It can also be used to surprise people at a home party. Just press the button to turn it on and bounce it in the air. Or it can be started with a slight shake.

If you throw it away in the air, it bounces back like a boom ring and hits the hands again. Otherwise, it can hover very fast, hovering like a helicopter. The Fly Nova Pro also comes with a magic wand that allows you to perform many other tricks.

