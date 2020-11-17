Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Foldable iPhones enter the testing stage

By Brian Adam
Foldable iPhones enter the testing stage

A Chinese report states that Manzana has done that Foxconn and other suppliers manufacture samples of iPhones folding since these devices could be launched from 2022.

Foldable iPhones enter the testing stage

They have been asked to Foxconn Y Nippon Nippon to send samples so that Manzana You can see how more than 100,000 folding operations of this new screen withstand.

The report appears in today’s issue of Economic Daily.

Apple Requires Taiwan Supply Chain to Submit Samples for Testing, Including Hon Hai [Foxconn] and Nippon Nippon, which are trusted partners Apple for its first foldable iPhone.

According to reports Manzana is testing both the display and the hinges, and the latter are required to continue to function for more than 100,000 operations.

According to the supply chain, Apple is testing key components such as the screen and hinges of the folding device so that the first folding iPhone is available as soon as possible. Samsung will continue to provide the panel for the display […] Foxconn is expected to handle assembly […]

In the past, the number of folding tests for laptop hinges ranged from 20,000 to 30,000, with those with the best specs reaching 50,000. However, the test for mobile phones requires more than 100,000 and the specifications are more stringent. Overall, the first foldable iPhone is expected to use hinges [de] Taiwanese manufacturers like Nippon Nippon, which has cooperated heavily with Apple in the laptop business in the past […]

Nippon Nippon once pointed out that, compared to notebook bearings, folded bearings must withstand more curves, so reliability is very important. Whether due to material, performance or design issues, they are much taller than laptop bearings.

The most stringent requirements for a foldable iPhone they would make sense, as the device is likely to be deployed many more times a day than a MacBook.

