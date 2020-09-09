Folding war: Motorola RAZR 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Huawei Mate XS vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Motorola has just made its RAZR 5G official, the evolution of the Motorola RAZR that we saw at the end of last year. With this they are already four the big brand folding that land in 2020, although each of them with a quite different concept and design.

We are going to review and compare the specifications and features of the Motorola RAZR 5G, to see how it compares with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Huawei Mate XS and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the folding of the moment.





Different ways of understanding a folding mobile

The Motorola RAZR 5G is relatively similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Both are “shell mobiles”, that is, terminals designed to be used vertically and that fold reducing their size to a minimum. The main difference here at the design level is that Samsung device does not have a secondary displaywhile the Motorola RAZR features a 2.7-inch plastic OLED sub-panel.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Mate XS do not surrender to the shell format, rather they look more like a tablet when unfolded. It is a concept more focused on multimedia consumption rather than having a light and small mobile in your pocket.

At the power level, Motorola’s RAZR is below its rivals: it is the only one with a mid-range processor

If we talk about power, the RAZR is below all its rivals, being the only one with a mid-range processor, the Snapdragon 765G. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has the Snapdragon 855+, the Z Fold 2 with the Snapdragon 865+ and, in the case of Huawei, the bet is on the Kirin 990.

When it comes to memory capabilities, the RAZR is not far behind. It has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory. Here the winners are, in RAM, the Galaxy Z Fold, which goes up to 12 GB and the Huawei Mate XS, with 512 GB of internal memory, figure worthy of a hard disk.

As all terminals are quite expensive and focused on the premium segment. have 5G technology (both NSA and SA), latest generation WiFi, Bluetooth in its latest version and, in the case of Samsung, stereo speakers signed by AKG.

Very different screens and cameras

If we talk about panels, the only thing these four phones have in common is that all have OLED technology, in its different variants. The Motorola RAZR 5G has a 6.2-inch main panel, accompanied by a 2.7-inch secondary panel that can be enjoyed when the mobile is folded. The Galaxy Z Flip only has a 6.7-inch panel, while the Galaxy Z Fold has a 7.6-inch main panel and a 6.2-inch secondary panel.

The RAZR 5G’s screen is relatively similar to the Z Flip’s, although Motorola has the secondary screen as an ace up its sleeve.

Regarding Huawei, your screen has the position of folding and unfolding, allowing it to switch between 6.6 inches when closed to a generous 8 inches when open, thus being the largest of all these screen-level folding.

At battery level there are very different proposals. The RAZR is the one with the lowest amperage, with 2,800mAh and 18W fast charging. Here the winner is the Huawei Mate XS, with 4,500mAh and 55W fast charging. The Z Fold 2 also has 4,500mAh, although it charges at 25W, while the Z Flip has 3,300mAh, also higher amperage than the Motorola. While the 765’s power demand is lower than higher-end processors, the Moto’s amperage is still somewhat lacking on paper.

Comparison sheet of the Motorola RAZR 5G vs other folding mobiles