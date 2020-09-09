MobileAndroidTech News

Folding war: Motorola RAZR 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Huawei Mate XS vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

By Brian Adam
0
9
Folding1
Folding War: Motorola Razr 5g Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

Must Read

Apple

Apple releases iOS 13.7: there is system-wide contact tracing

Brian Adam - 0
Apple has integrated system-wide contact tracing with the update to iOS 13.7, coming in these hours. Put simply, this means that the iPhone no...
Read more
Computing

ASUS ROG is full at IFA: new motherboards, monitors and gaming accessories

Brian Adam - 0
Asus ROG, during today's Meta Buffs event announced a new range of gaming products, including the new ROG Strix GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics...
Read more
Android

Motorola Razr 5G: the clamshell folding is renewed with 5G, a more resistant design and better cameras

Brian Adam - 0
It was last November when Motorola officially announced its long-awaited foldable phone, the Motorola Razr, with a shell type format that inevitably...
Read more
Reviews

Do you often get distracted? These AI-powered glasses are for you

Brian Adam - 0
Crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo are used by many companies and startups in the tech world to promote and produce innovative devices. While...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Folding war: Motorola RAZR 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Huawei Mate XS vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Motorola has just made its RAZR 5G official, the evolution of the Motorola RAZR that we saw at the end of last year. With this they are already four the big brand folding that land in 2020, although each of them with a quite different concept and design.

We are going to review and compare the specifications and features of the Motorola RAZR 5G, to see how it compares with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Huawei Mate XS and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the folding of the moment.


Different ways of understanding a folding mobile

Folding1

The Motorola RAZR 5G is relatively similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Both are “shell mobiles”, that is, terminals designed to be used vertically and that fold reducing their size to a minimum. The main difference here at the design level is that Samsung device does not have a secondary displaywhile the Motorola RAZR features a 2.7-inch plastic OLED sub-panel.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Mate XS do not surrender to the shell format, rather they look more like a tablet when unfolded. It is a concept more focused on multimedia consumption rather than having a light and small mobile in your pocket.

At the power level, Motorola’s RAZR is below its rivals: it is the only one with a mid-range processor

If we talk about power, the RAZR is below all its rivals, being the only one with a mid-range processor, the Snapdragon 765G. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has the Snapdragon 855+, the Z Fold 2 with the Snapdragon 865+ and, in the case of Huawei, the bet is on the Kirin 990.

Motorola1

When it comes to memory capabilities, the RAZR is not far behind. It has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory. Here the winners are, in RAM, the Galaxy Z Fold, which goes up to 12 GB and the Huawei Mate XS, with 512 GB of internal memory, figure worthy of a hard disk.

As all terminals are quite expensive and focused on the premium segment. have 5G technology (both NSA and SA), latest generation WiFi, Bluetooth in its latest version and, in the case of Samsung, stereo speakers signed by AKG.

Very different screens and cameras

Copy Of Motorola Razr 5g Gallery Shoot Interactive Qvd 1

If we talk about panels, the only thing these four phones have in common is that all have OLED technology, in its different variants. The Motorola RAZR 5G has a 6.2-inch main panel, accompanied by a 2.7-inch secondary panel that can be enjoyed when the mobile is folded. The Galaxy Z Flip only has a 6.7-inch panel, while the Galaxy Z Fold has a 7.6-inch main panel and a 6.2-inch secondary panel.

The RAZR 5G’s screen is relatively similar to the Z Flip’s, although Motorola has the secondary screen as an ace up its sleeve.

Regarding Huawei, your screen has the position of folding and unfolding, allowing it to switch between 6.6 inches when closed to a generous 8 inches when open, thus being the largest of all these screen-level folding.

At battery level there are very different proposals. The RAZR is the one with the lowest amperage, with 2,800mAh and 18W fast charging. Here the winner is the Huawei Mate XS, with 4,500mAh and 55W fast charging. The Z Fold 2 also has 4,500mAh, although it charges at 25W, while the Z Flip has 3,300mAh, also higher amperage than the Motorola. While the 765’s power demand is lower than higher-end processors, the Moto’s amperage is still somewhat lacking on paper.

Comparison sheet of the Motorola RAZR 5G vs other folding mobiles

MOTOROLA RAZR 5G

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 2

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP

HUAWEI MATE XS

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Unfolded: 72.6 x 169.2 x 7.9 mm
Folded: 72.6 x 91.7 x 16 mm
192 g

Unfolded: 159.2 x 128.2 x 6.9-6mm
Folded: 159.2 x 68 x 16.8-13.8 mm
282 g

Unfolded: 167.3 x 73.6 x 7.2 mm
Folded: 87.4 x 73.6 x 15.4
183 g

Unfolded: 161.3 x 78.5 x 11mm
Folded: 161.3 x 146.2 x 5.4-11 mm

SCREEN

Main: 6.2 ”pOLED
External: 2.7 ”gOLED HD +

Main: 7.6 ”Dynamic AMOLED QXGA +
External: 6.2 “Super AMOLED FHD +

6.7-inch AMOLED
FullHD + resolution

Folded: OLED Front 6.6 inches, Rear 6.38 inches
Unfolded: 8-inch QHD +

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

Kirin 990

INTERNAL MEMORY

256 GB

256 GB

256 GB

512 GB

RAM

8 GB

12 GB

8 GB

8 GB

BATTERY

2,800mAh
15W

4,500mAh
25W

3,300 mAh
15W

4,500 mAh
55W

REAR CAMERA

48 MP

12 MP
12 MP telephoto
12 MP wide angle

12 MP
12 MP wide angle

40 MP
16 MP Wide Angle
8 MP telephoto

FRONT CAMERA

20 MP

Internal: 10 MP
External: 10 MP

10 MP

40 MP
16 MP Wide Angle
8 MP telephoto

SOFTWARE

Android 10

Android 10
One UI

Android 10
One UI

Android 10
EMUI 10
No Google services

OTHERS

Secondary display

Face unlock
AKG stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos

Side fingerprint reader
Face unlock
AKG stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos

Fingerprint sensor on side button

PRICE

Undetermined

2,009 euros

1,500 euros

2,499 euros

Related Articles

Apple

Apple releases iOS 13.7: there is system-wide contact tracing

Brian Adam - 0
Apple has integrated system-wide contact tracing with the update to iOS 13.7, coming in these hours. Put simply, this means that the iPhone no...
Read more
Computing

ASUS ROG is full at IFA: new motherboards, monitors and gaming accessories

Brian Adam - 0
Asus ROG, during today's Meta Buffs event announced a new range of gaming products, including the new ROG Strix GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics...
Read more
Android

Motorola Razr 5G: the clamshell folding is renewed with 5G, a more resistant design and better cameras

Brian Adam - 0
It was last November when Motorola officially announced its long-awaited foldable phone, the Motorola Razr, with a shell type format that inevitably...
Read more
Reviews

Do you often get distracted? These AI-powered glasses are for you

Brian Adam - 0
Crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo are used by many companies and startups in the tech world to promote and produce innovative devices. While...
Read more
Reviews

USA, Trump’s ban on Chinese technology also puts the environment in difficulty

Brian Adam - 0
Drones are increasingly used around the world to record video, make deliveries (as is the case with Amazon Prime Air) or even to put...
Read more
Gaming

JBL presents Quantum: the first range of gaming headphones and speakers

Brian Adam - 0
JBL today unveiled the new range of headphones and speakers for PC dedicated to gaming. Baptised JBL Quantum, the lineup uses the exclusive JBL...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©