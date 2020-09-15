Follow Apple’s keynote on September 15th on Everyeye: Twitch live from 6:30 pm!

Tonight’s Apple keynote can also be followed on Everyeye Twitch channel, as well as on the official channels of the Cupertino giant. Starting at 18:30, in fact, we will comment live on what will be shown on the Apple Park stage by Tim Cook and associates.

The appointment is therefore set half an hour before the official start, on Everyeye’s Twitch: we will keep you company until late in the evening, since according to some rumors the event should last about two hours.

In the last few hours, the main tipster and leaker have lined up and taken for granted the absence of iPhone 12: the new generation of smartphones in fact in all probability will be shown only in October, due to the delays accumulated by the engineers from the production chain.

In all likelihood, however we will see the new Apple Watch 6 and the new iPad models, but surprises are not excluded: there is also talk of AirTags, the GPS locators for objects that should integrate with the Dov’è application.

We are waiting for you!

