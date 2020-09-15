Follow Apple’s keynote on September 15th on Everyeye: Twitch live from 6:30 pm!

Tonight’s Apple keynote can also be followed on Everyeye Twitch channel, as well as on the official channels of the Cupertino giant. Starting at 18:30, in fact, we will comment live on what will be shown on the Apple Park stage by Tim Cook and associates.
The appointment is therefore set half an hour before the official start, on Everyeye’s Twitch: we will keep you company until late in the evening, since according to some rumors the event should last about two hours.
In the last few hours, the main tipster and leaker have lined up and taken for granted the absence of iPhone 12: the new generation of smartphones in fact in all probability will be shown only in October, due to the delays accumulated by the engineers from the production chain.
In all likelihood, however we will see the new Apple Watch 6 and the new iPad models, but surprises are not excluded: there is also talk of AirTags, the GPS locators for objects that should integrate with the Dov’è application.
We are waiting for you!
1
Apple WWDC 2020: from ARM processors to iOS 14, all the news
Other content for Apple
- iPad Air, Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE: the specifications of the new Apple products online
- Apple Keynote of September 15: time, where to follow it, duration and what will be presented
- Bloomberg: Apple Watch 6 and the new iPad Air will be presented tomorrow, no iPhone 12
- Apple One, the one-time subscription leaks through iOS 14 and registered domains
- Apple, renewed the guidelines of the App Store: here are the news coming
5
News Science
THE EPOCAL DISCOVERY FROM THE RAS: POSSIBLE SIGNS OF LIFE ON VENUS
Special Tech
Android smartphones, 3 unlikely brands that have launched a device
Special Tech
The best Android smartphones between 200 and 300 euros in September 2020
1
Special Tech
iPhone 12, comes yes or no? All about Apple’s top of the range
Tech Review
RedMagic 5S Review: Hardware isn’t everything, software matters
27
News Tech
The GeForce RTX 3080 Founder’s Edition has arrived in the editorial office: here are the photos