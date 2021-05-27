Follow these recommendations so that the button to accelerate audios appears in WhatsApp

It took more than 10 years for WhatsApp officially include in its services the function of listening to audios at double speed, something that Telegram, its main competitor, has already had for a long time. This tool is very useful because users save a lot of time; However, several have indicated that they still do not have this function and in this note we will show you the steps to follow so that it appears.

WhatsApp it is being renewed to attract again users who have migrated to another application since its new privacy policies came into effect (May 15), therefore, the function of listening to voice notes at 1.5X speed and 2X.

It should be noted that although this function is already officially available, not everyone can enjoy it and it will gradually spread in different parts of the world, reported Android Police.

Also, many portals are suggesting to download the beta version of WhatsApp to play the audios at a higher speed, but this is no longer available in Google Play and we can confirm it by clicking on the following link.

“Thank you for your interest in being part of the testers for the WhatsApp Messenger application. However, for now, the app’s testing program WhatsApp Messenger can no longer accept any more testers “, indicates the announcement of WhatsApp.

FOLLOW THESE STEPS TO GET THE FEATURE

First we must check if we have updated the application in Google play. In case we have done it and the function to speed up the voice notes still does not appear, try to force the app to stop and clear the cache data.