Following the example of Camila Sodi: Diego Luna and Marina de Tavira caused a stir with the press at the airport

Last Monday, January 4, Mexican actor and director Diego Luna and actress Marina de Tavira landed at the Mexico City International Airport. His arrival caused a furor among fans and the press, who broke any health prevention measure. While the actor answered the hurried questions of the reporters, Marina de Tavira managed to avoid the cameras.

More than a dozen media outlets cornered the actor for answering some questions. Diego responded with concern about the closeness of the reporters, who did not respect the healthy distance at any time. “Well, we are already very close, right?”, said the actor to the journalists, according to the video material that the journalist Eden Dorantes made public from his YouTube channel.

A security element who works for the actor tried to get between Diego and the press to increase the distance between them. However, there were protests that led Diego to ask the agent to leave. Amid the chaos, the actor shared with the media what measures he has implemented during the health contingency.

“(I take care of myself) as we all should. Try to economize as much as possible in terms of transfers and be with that bubble of people with whom you are taking care of yourself, “said the actor, “Be patient and wear the mask, obviously. We have no other choice”. He also shared that he feels extremely hopeful about the recent vaccination campaigns that have started around the world.

On the other hand, Marina de Tavira was extremely irritated by the meddling of the press. The reporters managed to encapsulate the actress from Rome, who He communicated his best wishes to all the viewers as he made his way, very hastily, to his car.

The persecution of the actress resulted in the fall of a cameraman, who allegedly tripped and was helped by his other colleagues. The team of reporters, however, expressed their dissatisfaction at the actress’s refusal to answer their questions.

Disagreements between the press and celebrities are becoming more frequent and aggressive. In December of last year, Camila Sodi, former partner of actor Diego Luna, caused outrage among viewers of the show program The fat and the skinny after attacking a reporter at the Mexico City International Airport .

The actress pushed a reporter from the show, who He was looking to arrange an interview with his mother, Ernestina Sodi. The incident earned him a series of negative comments. Even the host of the television show, Raúl Molina, called her “hypocrite” and noted that the interpreter of Ruby it is believed “better than the others”.

Weeks after the collision, Camila told her Instagram followers that the show had edited the material at its convenience to create a scandal. Since she only wanted to protect her son from the cameras.

“At the airport the reporter began to interview my mother who was with my son and I got between the two of them so that they would not harass my son and respect his privacy and the reporter began to tell me that I pushed her and you know how they are … in the end you always end up badly, ”Camila shared from her social networks.

Finally, amidst the chaos, the host of Bread and Circus shared with the press that during this year will finish the recordings of Star Wars: Andor, where he will play the character Cassian Andor, whom he first brought to life in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

