Font Of Web, a way to obtain the fonts of any web

Fonts are a very important element in any project that involves text, both in the aesthetic sense and in the user experience. In that sense, it is necessary to have easy-to-read and attractive fonts to enhance our work. Therefore, we will present you a service that will help you find fonts if you saw one that you liked on a website.

Its name is Font Of Web and just by entering the address of the page, the service will list all the fonts present and allow them to be downloaded.

Did you like the fonts of a website? Download easily

If you are in the middle of creating a website, it is very common to look for inspiration in other pages that are published. During the progress of this task we can find very striking fonts on different web pages that we can obtain with the help of Font Of Web. The idea is to facilitate access to the sources we see, saving us from having to look for something slightly similar.

It should be noted that the Font Of Web service is completely free and does not even require registration processes. Discovering the fonts present on a website is an extremely simple task that will not take more than 5 minutes.

To get started, head over to the Font Of Web page from the link at the end of this article. There you will receive a bar where you will have to paste the link of the web that contains the fonts that you liked.

By pressing Enter, all the information will be displayed at the bottom. Thus, you will be able to see not only the available sources and their download links, but also in which area of ​​the web each one is located. This allows them to be located and recognized more easily, saving us time and effort.

If you are looking for a font that you saw on a web page and you don’t know what it’s called or where to look for it, don’t hesitate to give it a try from Font Of Web.

To visit him, follow this link.

.