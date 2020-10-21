For free Wi-Fi, the newborn is named after an internet company

Switzerland: An interesting news has come from Switzerland that the parents have named their newborn daughter after the company providing internet service for free Wi-Fi. The girl will be called Toi Faiya.

This incident shows that people can do anything for free Wi-Fi. The girl’s father saw an advertisement on Facebook in which Wi-Fi startup company ‘Toi Fi’ announced that anyone who would name his child after the birth of his child would be given free Wi-Fi for 18 years. Fi will be provided.

The advertisement said that a picture of the baby and a picture of the birth certificate should be sent and after verification, TwiFi will provide free service for 18 years. The father, on the other hand, had already thought that if the daughter had a twain and a son, she would be called a twain.

The parents, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the monthly Wi-Fi cost would be saved for 18 years and would be spent on the adult girl’s education, car or any other need. He has given his daughter a middle name, Toi Faiya. Although the girl’s mother is not satisfied with the name, she has now written the name on the birth certificate.

On this occasion, the head of Toi-Fi, Philip Fosh, has said that even if his company goes bankrupt, the girl will continue to be provided free Wi-Fi under an 18-year promise. According to the company, the offer is still valid and other people will be able to benefit from the offer by naming their children after them.