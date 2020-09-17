For the first time in history, doctors will implant the first bionic eye in humans

The team from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, has built for the first time in history a bionic device that could restore sight of the blind through a brain implant.

Researchers prepare for what they announce as the clinical test that will forever revolutionize bionic medicine, even if progress in this sector maintains a continuous pace, which could change the lives of millions of people and therefore needs additional funding to produce it on a global scale.

The device is built from a camera used as a “hood” and a wireless transmitter which will send the information, then the images, received by the brain thanks to some microelectroids implanted in damaged optic nerves, allowing the retina to send what it receives to the center of the visual cortex. There is a processor that formulates and processes the data while the weave within the brain they are responsible for providing the necessary signals.

“Our design creates a visual pattern from combinations of up to 172 points of light – He says Arthur Lowery, the professor of Monash University in the electrical and computer systems engineering department – providing information to the individual who will be able to navigate indoors and outdoors, recognizing the presence of people and objects around him.“

The first took place in July official test, L’Array Gennaris – this is the name of the device – it was implanted in the brain of three sheep and after a total of 2,700 hours no healthy contraindications have arisen in animals.

The authors of the study are also positive regarding the treatment of non-curable neurological conditions, such as paralysis of the limbs, with a system like the Array Gennaris in the future it will really be possible to find a solution. “If successful, the group will seek to create a new commercial venture focused on providing vision devices to blind or movement impaired people such as quadriplegic patients.“So Lowery says

It is not yet clear when the human experimentation but researchers say it will happen very, very soon.