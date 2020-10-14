Latest newsTop Stories

For the first time in the history of the country, electric bikes were introduced for public transport

By Brian Adam
0
7
We want electric rides to be a significant part of the Digital Pakistan Vision, Federal Minister for IT (Photo, Staff)
For The First Time In The History Of The Country,

Must Read

Android

OnePlus 8T, so it is compared to Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, Poco F2 Pro, Galaxy S20 + and the rest of the high-end Android

Brian Adam - 0
The OnePlus 8T is here: the second renewal of the year of its high-end that comes with a single version. There...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Homepod Mini: Apple renews its smart speaker to compete against Google and Amazon

Brian Adam - 0
The Homepod is one of those devices that, strangely, Apple has resisted. Any other that develops ends up making it a market reference,...
Read more
Tech News

OnePlus 8T Recensione: prezzo inferiore e miglioramenti in tutto

Brian Adam - 0
OnePlus 8T è uno smartphone dalla caratteristiche equilibrate e con un hardware di tutto rispetto, proposto a un prezzo concorrenziale. Il 2020 è un...
Read more
Android

OnePlus 8T: the big brother of the OnePlus 8 arrives with a 120Hz screen and ultra-fast charging

Brian Adam - 0
The OnePlus 8T is now official: the new high-end mobile of the Chinese brand. The terminal arrives to be one of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

We want electric rides to be a significant part of the Digital Pakistan Vision, Federal Minister for IT (Photo, Staff)

Islamabad: In the field of technology, Pakistan has achieved another important milestone by introducing electric electric public bikes for the first time in history after making ventilators and drones.

Inaugurating Izbike, Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haq said that Isbike would be a welcome addition to the growing problems of public transport. This eco-friendly bike will be a great convenience, especially for working women.

The Federal Minister said that the Ministry of IT is a full-fledged facilitator of every project of public services and facilities.

He said that the pilot project of EasyBike will be initially launched in Islamabad and the bikes will be available near the metro stations in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Charges will be Rs. 5 per minute.

The Federal Minister further said that electric bikes in Islamabad. Following the success of the pilot project, the project will provide easybike service in all major cities, including Lahore and Karachi, within a year.

He said that this project is a game changer program for Pakistan and it is a great initiative to empower women. These bikes will also clean the environment. This is the only way to eliminate pollution

The ban on tick-tock will be lifted soon

On this occasion, the Federal Minister for Information Technology said that regarding the ban on Tik Tak, the Federal Minister said that we are against the ban on Tik Tak. I am on it soon. The ban will end.

Related Articles

Top Stories

The image of a tiger embracing a tree won everyone’s heart

Brian Adam - 0
London: This year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year award is given to a picture taken by a hidden camera in which a tiger...
Read more
Top Stories

Pakistan ranks fifth in deaths due to extreme weather and natural disasters

Brian Adam - 0
Karachi: We all know that German Watch has included Pakistan in the top five countries on the list affected by climate change. ...
Read more
Top Stories

“12 Amazing Features” of the iPhone 12

Brian Adam - 0
Apple, the king of mobile technology, has announced the launch of 4 new iPhones of its new iPhone 12 series and this time Apple...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©