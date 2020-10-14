For the first time in the history of the country, electric bikes were introduced for public transport

Islamabad: In the field of technology, Pakistan has achieved another important milestone by introducing electric electric public bikes for the first time in history after making ventilators and drones.

Inaugurating Izbike, Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haq said that Isbike would be a welcome addition to the growing problems of public transport. This eco-friendly bike will be a great convenience, especially for working women.

The Federal Minister said that the Ministry of IT is a full-fledged facilitator of every project of public services and facilities.

He said that the pilot project of EasyBike will be initially launched in Islamabad and the bikes will be available near the metro stations in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Charges will be Rs. 5 per minute.

The Federal Minister further said that electric bikes in Islamabad. Following the success of the pilot project, the project will provide easybike service in all major cities, including Lahore and Karachi, within a year.

He said that this project is a game changer program for Pakistan and it is a great initiative to empower women. These bikes will also clean the environment. This is the only way to eliminate pollution

The ban on tick-tock will be lifted soon

On this occasion, the Federal Minister for Information Technology said that regarding the ban on Tik Tak, the Federal Minister said that we are against the ban on Tik Tak. I am on it soon. The ban will end.