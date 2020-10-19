Tech GiantsAppleMobileiphoneLatest newsTech News

For this reason the iPhone will continue to bring headphones in France

By Abraham
Abraham

If you follow Apple news, you have surely heard that the company will not include headphones or charger (but it does include a charging cable) in the new iPhone 12. In fact, the rest of the iPhone that are on sale – like iPhone SE, iPhone 11 or iPhone XR – they won’t bring these accessories either. The reason for this absence is to help reduce electronic waste, since most users already have multiple chargers and, in many cases, better headphones at home, so these accessories stay in the box. However, in France, Apple will continue to include EarPods in the iPhone box due to a country law. Companies that want to sell a smartphone in France are required by law to provide a means for users to make calls without placing the phone to their ear. With this regulation, Apple cannot do without EarPods in our neighboring country. Therefore, all iPhones sold on Apple’s French website continue to arrive with EarPods, although they do not include a charger as it is not regulated. Although Apple’s decision has been quite controversial, no one would be surprised if other manufacturers follow the same path in the coming months. Although for different reasons, Apple created a stir when it removed the headphone jack on the iPhone 7, and to this day, many critics of that move have done the same.

