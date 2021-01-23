For this reason, WhatsApp groups only support up to 256 participants

- Advertisement -

Neither 255 nor 257 … WhatsApp He has it very clear by setting a maximum limit of 256 contacts in group chats. Why is this so? What is the mystique behind this number? We tell you that there is a technical explanation for this figure.

The maximum number of participants in group chats for WhatsApp It does not compare with the competition. For example, Telegram supports up to 100,000 people and without any technical inconvenience, why wouldn’t WhatsApp do the same, being the most popular application on the market?

To have an answer, we must go to the basic fundamentals of computing, specifically the binary system that uses two digits to be represented (in zeros and ones).

Reddit user @dat_sylveon explains that WhatsApp stores each user in a group with a unique identifier. Taking into account that the maximum number for a group chat is 256, and that WhatsApp uses the binary system, each identifier is 8 bits (2 raised to 8 is equal to 256, the maximum number of unique identifiers for the binary system) .

WhatsApp You can increase the number of participants by allocating more bits for the unique identifier setting. It will be a matter of time for this to happen.

WHATSAPP | More changes

WhatsApp wants to regain the trust of its users with a new statement on changes to privacy policies, which were rescheduled for the month of May after public pressure on social networks.

In accordance with WhatsApp, the update of the security policies serve so that the companies related to the application, such as Facebook and allied companies, have a better communication in a safe and easy way.

“In order to serve their customers, some companies need secure web hosting services that Facebook plans to offer. When a company uses this service, we will indicate it clearly in the chat so that you can decide whether to chat with it or not “, he pointed WhatsApp on enabling customer service.

