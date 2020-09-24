HealthCorona VirusLatest news

For Tiffany it is better to agree with LVMH than to risk it in a trial

By Brian Adam
For Tiffany it is better to agree with LVMH than to risk it in a trial
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Tiffany has time, but not too long. A Delaware judge has ruled that there will be a speedy trial to decide whether LVMH should go ahead with its $ 16 billion acquisition of the American jeweler. The whole thing should be finished in four days. But the three months until the trial begins is a long time to leave you hanging. A truce would be preferable.

The two luxury houses were due to consummate their marriage on November 24. Instead, the court decided on Monday to set the trial date for January 5. LVMH chief Bernard Arnault is refusing to pay the $ 135 per share he agreed to last year, claiming that Tiffany has been mismanaged during the Covid-19 pandemic. The idea behind the calendar, according to the judge, is to give both parties scope to start “productive conversations.”

If Tiffany is smart, she will read the signs. True, the jeweler can stand his ground and bet that the court will force LVMH to go ahead with its original deal, pandemic or not. And it is true that Delaware has almost never left bidders blameless for an alleged “material” change in circumstances.

But these are extreme times. And if LVMH were to offer a new lower price, say the $ 115 Tiffany shares were trading at on Monday, it would be hard to rule it out beforehand. That’s because each day the battle of nerves drags on, Tiffany loses shine. Although the fight is unresolved, she cannot invest meaningfully or make big strategic decisions – which matters heading into the crucial holiday season. Plus, even at $ 115 a share, Arnault would probably be overpaying. Analysts expect just $ 620 million of operating profit in 2022, according to Refinitiv, so the new price of $ 14.4 billion would give it an after-tax return of less than 4%. Tiffany shouldn’t be ashamed to settle for second best price.

