Foras na Gaeilge has defended its approach to funding organizations

Foras na Gaeilge states that they could not give any assurance to the 22 groups operating under the Irish Language Community Scheme that it will continue to be funded

22 groups operating under the Irish Language Community Scheme to continue to be funded

Foras na Gaeilge has defended its approach to funding Irish language organizations operating under the Irish Language Community Scheme.

Foras na Gaeilge states that they understand that the cuts made to them put “great pressure” on Irish language organizations but that Foras na Gaeilge’s approach ensured that “more” groups were promoting the Irish language under the scheme than before. sin.

The number of groups funded by Foras na Gaeilge increased from 18 to 22 in 2016, at a time when funding for organizations under the Irish Language Community Scheme decreased.

Foras na Gaeilge stated that, in the revised scheme, they intended to ensure that there was sufficient funding to pay the group workers’ pay costs five days a week, instead of the current four days a week.

They also said that Foras na Gaeilge had already communicated that information to all Irish language groups.

He said that no assurance could be given to the 22 groups currently being funded under the scheme that it would continue to be funded under the new scheme as more applications are expected from groups dealing with language planning in the 13 Irish language service towns in charge. the Foundation.

“Foras na Gaeilge will need to look carefully at the balance between increasing the amount of the grant for a smaller number of groups or maintaining the amount of the grant as recommended in the consultation and funding a larger number of groups,” it was said.

The Foundation ‘s statement came on the heels of. Criticism of the organization’ s funding decisions in the Houses of the. Yesterday.

Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge told the Oireachtas na Gaeilge and Gaeltacht Committee yesterday that Gaeltacht ministers should put pressure on Foras na Gaeilge to draw one of the “most despicable cuts ever made to the work of the Irish language in the community” west.

Spain called on committee members to “pass a resolution” in support of the good work being done by the SPG groups and to call on Gaeltacht Minister Catherine Martin and Minister of State Jack Chambers to make it known Foras na Gaeilge said that they would have to provide additional funding for the organization in 2021. He said that the groups needed to be given “priority”.

De Spáinn said that the groups were claiming € 55,000 in the Irish Language Community Scheme so that they could employ someone for five days a week instead of four days as they had to do since the current scheme was cut in 2016 .

The Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge also stated that they wished to “obtain confirmation from Foras na Gaeilge” that no budget would be reduced for any group with SPG in an area with an Irish Language Network or Gaeltacht Service Town and the work of that SPG ” endanger ”.

If funding for the groups in the scheme did not increase, de Spáinn said that there would be a “question” about Foras na Gaeilge being “the best mechanism for distributing funding in the community”.

“Many of the most active language activists in the community have informed me, for information, that there is a great danger to Foras na Gaeilge’s position in the community if they do not act on this demand.

“They are unlikely to seek any extra funding for the cross-border organization in the future if they do not prioritize the vital work being done in the community by the groups of the SPG,” said Julian of Spain.