Foras na Gaeilge plans additional translation examination to meet demand

Foras na Gaeilge is to be examined run next year for people who want to achieve the Seal of Translation.

It was not intended to run the translation exam again until 2022 but, as reported on this site last week, some people were disappointed when applications for the exam held last Saturday were stopped early.

Although it was indicated that applications would be accepted until 4.00pm on 19 November, no applications were accepted after 10 November, a day after the announcement that the application process was open.

By the time the process was abruptly stopped an application had been received from 55 people and it had been decided to give all of those people the opportunity to take the examination.

Announcing the decision to hold a further examination next year, Éamonn Ó hArgáin, Foras na Gaeilge’s Director of Development Services, said that it was good news that there was so much demand for the exam this year.

“There was much more demand for the exam this year than we expected, which is very positive and something to celebrate. The supply of translators is very important at the moment as the decline of the Irish language in the European Union ends in 2022, and legislation for the Irish language is imminent north and south.

“Accordingly, we intend to hold another examination in 2021 to provide an opportunity for those who failed to gain a place on the examination this year.”

The Seal for Translators was established in 2006 as one of the most important professional qualifications for freelance Irish language translators seeking work from public sector organizations or other clients.

The name and contact details of each recipient of the Seal are placed on a panel of accredited translators published by Foras na Gaeilge from which Irish language translators are mainly recruited.

Figures published by the EU last year illustrate the great challenge that remains to be met in employing sufficient Irish – speaking translators in the European institutions.

It is estimated that the volume of translation work to be done in Irish will increase by 40% in 2022, at a time when the relaxation of the status of the Irish language in the European Union is promised to end.

However, less than 25% of the vacancies for Irish language translators and legal linguists advertised between 2016-2018 were filled.