Ford works on a technology capable of preventing accidents before they occur

Electric technology is counting on a surprise ally that was not there when the car industry took off definitively just over 70 years ago, and it is none other than the artificial intelligence and computer tools that allow our vehicles to see, process and decide what to do based on the traffic around them.

That is why the new models that will begin to reach the market will not be content with being less harmful to the environment thanks to their zero emissions, but also seek to increase the safety of the driver and all passengers through new technologies able to guess when we are in danger and prevent accidents from occurring.

In collaboration with institutions

The fact is that the North American company has been in charge of a research project in the United Kingdom that tries to “anticipate traffic accidents” before they occur, a tool that they call “predictive”, and that would be able to analyze the traffic situation around us to assess potential threats and avoid them, either by controlling the car itself through autopilot functions, or by warning the driver with enough time to react or by alerting the authorities to potential trouble spots.

This project is not only carried out by the car manufacturer but also Research teams from university institutions and public transport agencies have joined which, over 18 months, will be responsible for collecting data from 700 vehicles, as well as the passengers in them, and other sensors that will be located at certain points on the Oxfordshire and London road network.

Ford Mustang SUV. Ford

Among the data to be collected will be those of use of the accelerator and brake pedals, the angles of the steering wheels in each portion of the road network, the movement patterns of cyclists and pedestrians and, of course, those that have to do with nearby incidents that may occur during the traffic hours analyzed.

As you can imagine, All this information will be used for the new Ford tool to be able to locate areas of special risk, so that the authorities take note and remedy with works or more precise signs. This is the case of crossings without traffic lights, clearer and less invasive lane separations, which reduce visibility angles, etc.

In addition to the United Kingdom, Ford is also working on the development of similar technologies in specific projects with the authorities of other countries. as is the case of Valencia or Cologne, in Germany, where the company has manufacturing plants for some of its main models.

