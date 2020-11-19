‘Forget language legislation, unless a monetary penalty is introduced’ – Ó Cuív

The former Gaeltacht minister says that when the Language Act was introduced, the system that has existed to date has failed to ensure that the language law is implemented.

If a monetary penalty is not introduced for state organizations that violate language legislation it will not succeed, says the person who introduced the Language Act.

Speaking at a meeting of the Oireachtas na Gaeilge Committee, former Gaeltacht minister Éamon Ó Cuív said that the system in place to date had failed to ensure that the language law was implemented.

“It amazes me, I will tell you the truth, that there are many state organizations and they challenge the Oireachtas by ignoring the law, over and over again,” said Ó Cuív.

The former minister said that the legislation he introduced 17 years ago was now or never and that amendments to it are currently being discussed.

“I think it has come to that, if there is no such thing as a monetary penalty, that whatever we put in place, inside the bill, will not apply.

“I must say that I am convinced that what was said in relation to An Coimisinéir Teanga has failed. We must move on and say, a report is not enough for [a chur faoi bhráid Thithe an Oireachtais].

“The Irish people will be interested in it. We are a minority in the Houses of the Oireachtas. We are stronger than we used to be, but we are an elite. The rest of the Oireachtas, to a greater or lesser extent, ignores those things when it is the Irish language. ”

Ó Cuív said that this is the case because state organizations ignore language law in a way that other legislation is not.

Ó Cuív said that he was surprised when the Language Act came in. The willingness of state organizations to challenge the Oireachtas and An Coimisinéir Teanga in relation to language law.

Ó Cuív said that there would be a “thousand murders” in the Houses of the Oireachtas if this happened in the case of other legislation or a recommendation from the Ombudsman.

The Fianna Fáil TD said that the “legislation of the moment” had come for language legislation.

He recommended that the sanctions be given to organizations working for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

Foras na Gaeilge recommended at the meeting of the Oireachtas committee yesterday that sanctions be imposed on state organizations that violate language legislation.

Under the current Language Act, the minister for the Gaeltacht could make a regulation regarding the imposition of sanctions but this has not yet happened.