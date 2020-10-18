Oxford: The day is not far when the use of conventional silicon for the manufacture of solar cells will be reduced as another material with more properties has now yielded very promising results.

This group of substances is collectively called prostheses. They will be low cost and flexible enough to be wrapped around cars and buildings.

The best silicon solar cells, released since 1950, can convert up to 22% of the sun’s energy into energy. The capacity of the solar cell formed from reached 28%.

It is expected to reach 40% or higher soon. If it were possible, it would be possible to make cells with double the capacity of today’s best solar cells.

In this way, half of the solar panels will be able to provide electricity at twice the cost of the panel. This will enable huge savings in land, labor and other commodities. “We’re working on increasing the efficiency of solar cells around the world, and we’ve taken this from Prosciutto,” says Henry Snyth, a lead scientist who has been researching it.

Proscites were discovered in 1839 and can be obtained from cheap minerals found everywhere on earth. Even after applying silicon, the ability to supply electricity to the clouds and inside the room is not affected. ProSkit can now also be made with a 3D printer.

They can also be applied to electricity poles, general items and furniture. The Oxford PV Company will begin regular commercial production of prosciutto next year. For this, a company will be formed in Germany. In the initial phase, it will be possible to save up to 1000 1000 on domestic solar panels while energy will not be affected.