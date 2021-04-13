web
Fortnite: how to download and install the application on your iPhone

47pd6vjnabglngt5rinkowwxcu.jpg

Are you a fan of Fortnite, the strategy app? This application has been so successful that several people not only like to play on the computer, but also on their mobile. However, there are several problems with its installation.

After Apple and Google removed it from their official stores, Fortnite It can be downloaded on Android terminals using the famous APK from the official website of Epic Games. What about iPhones?

Well, in order to obtain Fortnite In your Apple terminal it is somewhat more difficult since installing an external app on the iPhone is not only difficult, but also almost impossible since all the apps are encrypted.

So how can I do it? Well, there is a simple trick to be able to play the most famous strategy video game on your device in Cupertino. Do you want to know how to do it?

HOW TO INSTALL FORTNITE ON YOUR IPHONE

If you can’t play Fortnite on your iPhone device, then you should try the following trick to make it run normally. Of course, you must download a third-party browser.

  • To start you must download the browser Cloudy on your iPhone.
  • Now press the Settings icon, the same one found at the bottom left of the screen.
Learn how to play Fortnite from the Nvidia page on your iPhone. (Photo: XatakaMovil)
  • There you should load the GeForce page in Beta. Log in or create an account, which is completely free, and return to the Cloudy configuration menu.
  • Now Copy this link and paste it into the search box. It is the direct link to the Fortnite home tab.
  • Once the page has opened, simply click on play and voila, you will be able to play Fortnite.

