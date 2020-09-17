Latest news

Four countries have been added to the Government’s Green List and six have been removed

By Brian Adam
0
0
Four countries have been added to the Government's Green List and six have been removed
Four Countries Have Been Added To The Government's Green List

Must Read

Tech News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, here are the official technical specifications

Brian Adam - 0
We have been talking about the Fan Edition version of Samsung Galaxy S20, smartphone from the South Korean company which, against the expectations and...
Read more
Tech News

Starlink Mission 12: Will start tonight with many reused components, weather permitting

Brian Adam - 0
The constellation goes into orbit Starlink, the satellites of Elon Musk's company, which aim to bring a fast and low-latency internet connection to anyone,...
Read more
Apps

What is Lucky Patcher and what is it for?

Brian Adam - 0
Windows has Cheat Engine and Android has Lucky Patcher. They are two different applications, but in a way they do the...
Read more
iphone

iPhone 12 Pro Max leaks in some benchmarks, but it doesn’t impress

Brian Adam - 0
The popular Ice Universe leaker on his official Twitter account posted the benchmarks published by AnTuTu of an alleged iPhone 12 Pro Max, based...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Aer Lingus has criticized the new Green List which says it should have a number of other countries

Four countries have been added to the Government's Green List and six have been removed

Four countries have been added to the Green List of countries you can visit without staying away from people on your return home to Ireland.

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that Cyprus, Germany, Poland and Iceland have been added to the list. Finland, Latvia and Lithuania will remain on the list and the new version will enter into force on Monday.

Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Norway and Slovakia have been excluded.

People returning from these countries from now until Monday do not have to self-isolation.

Aer Lingus has criticized the new list, saying Greece, Italy and Norway should be left on the list with a number of other countries added, including Sweden, England, Scotland, Wales, Denmark. , the Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal.

The Green list will be updated every Thursday from now on and will add to countries with 25 cases of the disease per 100,000 people for two weeks.

Related Articles

Android

These giant frogs are endangered because of man but science is ready to help them

Brian Adam - 0
The giant frogs of Lake Titicaca, the world's largest aquatic frogs, due to human pollution and fishing have seen their numbers dramatically reduced, but...
Read more
Android

Realme V5 5G: Realme’s new family debuts with 90Hz display and 30W fast charge

Brian Adam - 0
Lately, Realme has focused on reinforcing its mid-range and entry-level range with the launch, on the one hand, of the Realme X3, and on...
Read more
Communication

RDNA 2: up to 17.5 TFLOP and 5120 Stream Processor for the AMD GPU

Brian Adam - 0
AMD wants to return to compete in the high end with RDNA 2 video cards, whose arrival is expected by the end of 2020. AMD...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©