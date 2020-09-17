Four countries have been added to the Government’s Green List and six have been removed

Aer Lingus has criticized the new Green List which says it should have a number of other countries

Four countries have been added to the Green List of countries you can visit without staying away from people on your return home to Ireland.

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that Cyprus, Germany, Poland and Iceland have been added to the list. Finland, Latvia and Lithuania will remain on the list and the new version will enter into force on Monday.

Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Norway and Slovakia have been excluded.

People returning from these countries from now until Monday do not have to self-isolation.

Aer Lingus has criticized the new list, saying Greece, Italy and Norway should be left on the list with a number of other countries added, including Sweden, England, Scotland, Wales, Denmark. , the Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal.

The Green list will be updated every Thursday from now on and will add to countries with 25 cases of the disease per 100,000 people for two weeks.