Four from Dublin City University won the Gael Linn debating competition

The Bréagchúirt Uí Dhálaigh competition is aimed at law students who are fluent in Irish and who want to improve their advocacy skills.

Bréagchúirt Uí Dhálaigh Gael Linn took first place this year from Dublin City University.

Caoimhe Ní Choimín, Róisín Ní Mhadaoin, Cian Ó Bolgair Ó hAodh and Daithi Nesbitt were the four winners of the debating competition which has been running for over twenty years.

This year’s competition featured students from University College Cork, University College Dublin, King’s Inns, National University of Ireland, Galway and Dublin City University.

The competition is usually held in the Four Courts but this year’s one was held on Zoom due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The final was broadcast live on Gael Linn ‘s Facebook page, and the Senior Counsel Cormac Ó Dúlacháin, Counsel Daithi Mac Cárthaigh and Counsel Alice Maguire-Spencer on the bench as judges.

The winners were awarded a Gael Linn perpetual trophy and a prize of € 600 from Dublin City University. Aoife Nic Craith, Sorcha Dianamh Ní Néill Fulham, Seána Davey and Deirdre Donnelly from King’s Inns, came second and were awarded € 300.

Seán Ó Ceallaigh, Gael Linn, thanked Counsel Kate Ní Chonfhaola and Alice Maguire-Spencer who helped run the event.

He also praised the co-operation Gael Linn receives from King’s Inns and the Courts Service.

The competition is named in honor of former president and former chief justice, Cearbhall Ó Dálaigh.