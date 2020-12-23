Four new members appointed to the Board of Foras na Gaeilge

- Advertisement -

Pól Ó Gallchóir will appoint a new chairman of the Institute’s board and his term on the board will be appointed next year.

Four new members have been appointed to the Board of Foras na Gaeilge, three nominated by Sinn Féin and one nominated by the SDLP.

The four appointed to the board of the cross – border organization are Múscraí language planning officer Liadh Ní Riada, a former Sinn Féin politician; Kevin O’Hara, Sinn Féin activist in Connemara; Caoimhín Mac Giolla Mhín, a Sinn Féin activist from Belfast and director of the Irish Language Investment Fund; and Dominic Ó Brolcháin, a former SDLP politician.

Barra Ó Muirí is the acting Chairman of Foras na Gaeilge and welcomed all the board appointments that have been made for some time.

He also thanked the former chairman of the Board, Paul Gallagher.

“The expertise and experience of the members will greatly enhance the business of the board in 2021. I would like to extend a special word of thanks to our chairman, Pól Ó Gallchóir, whose tenure on the board, his leadership, his insight and his his support for Foras na Gaeilge since 2017, ”said Barra Ó Muirí.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of Foras na Gaeilge, Seán Ó Coinn, said that he was “extremely proud” of the year spent by the organization and the other Irish language organizations they fund.

“We have now been operating for nine months and what has been achieved this year gives me confidence and hope for the year ahead.

“The Irish language community across the country has shown that they have the potential and resilience as a community to support each other, to act as a community, and to be a language community, if it is a virtual community itself. I would like to extend a special word of thanks to the six leading Irish language organizations for their hard work and dedication during this year and for their support of Irish language communities throughout the country.

“We published the first major Irish dictionary in sixty years this year and we are delighted that over 5,000 copies have been sold, the copies are already becoming scarce!”