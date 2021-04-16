Four technological gifts for Mother’s Day that you are in time to buy

- Advertisement -

On May 2, Mother’s Day is celebrated and, as tradition dictates, it’s time to entertain one of the most important people in our life with all kinds of congratulations, tokens of affection and, also, the occasional gift. A little detail that helps you enjoy your hobbies by gaining free time from your daily activity. Read, listen to music, the radio, go for a walk, play sports … whatever. Therefore, we bring you four technological alternatives that you still have time to buy.

Stylish wireless speaker

Saint Laurent wireless speaker. Saint Laurent.

This is the Lexon Mino Mini Speaker, signed by the Saint Laurent brand in an exclusive model that oozes style and elegance on all four sides. You can buy it in that gold or black color and it has a really reduced size of only 3.47cm both in width and height. Thanks to its bluetooth connection, your mother can use it with her mobile to listen to music, the radio or watch her favorite series without having to move it from the place where she puts it. Of course, it is a portable model that can be taken anywhere and has a battery that will print several hours of uninterrupted use. Its price is 55 euros.

A watch to dress and measure activity

Huawei Fit, smartwatch. Huawei

The Huawei Watch Fit is, surely, one of the most stylish on the market, especially its “Elegant” variant, that will stick like a ring to the finger with the outfit that your mother uses. It has a 1.64-inch screen in vertical orientation, modifiable spheres with dozens of designs and direct access to all the applications installed on the phone. Offers monitoring for more than 96 training modesas well as sleep monitoring to monitor how well you rest and even daily health reports. If you are interested in giving him this smartwatch, you can buy it for a price of 129 euros. Although if you prefer the “Active” version you will get something cheaper, for 89.

Headphones for sleep and sports

Wireless earphones for sleep or sports. Navly

Headphones are one of those products that we all like because allow us to take the music elsewhere, easily. And our mothers are not going to be an exception. So if you are looking for an alternative that you can use in bed, before bed, or for those afternoons of training or walking (in a tracksuit) down the street, this device of Navly, which takes the form of a headband, it sure fits you perfectly. It will cost you only 24.99 euros and it adapts wonderfully to reproduce any content from our smartphone, tablet and computer.

The robot that gives free time

And finally a perfect gift for both Father’s and Mother’s Day. A device that does not fight, moves on its own and, best of all, it will be able to generate a lot of free time to read for a while, watch a movie or a series, or exercise at home while the robot not only sweeps and removes dirt, but in the case of this Roborock S7 it also scrubs. Of course, it does not use the traditional bucket with water and a mop, but a sonic technology capable of rubbing the floor 3,000 times per minute. That means that, after its passage, not only are the surfaces cleaner, but they shine and there are no traces of dirt that is gripped and there is no way to remove.

Roborock S7 robot vacuum cleaner. Roborock

This Roborock S7 comes equipped with a small 300 ml electronic water reservoir., cleans floors thoroughly and effectively, so it does two jobs in one in one go. The smart mop is capable of raising when it detects a carpet to start the vacuuming program and lowering again when it returns to a smooth floor. It also has all the advantages of intelligent operation with obstacle detection and predefined programs to maximize each pass. If you want to give it to him, you can buy this Roborock S7 for a price of 547 euros.

