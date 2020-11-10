Four Valencian students have had to arrive so that it is easy to know what we can do and what not with the COVID-19 restrictions: this is whatCovid.es

The coronavirus pandemic has led to restrictions of all kinds. The problem is that each autonomous community and each province may have its own restrictions, something that can make it confusing to know exactly which ones apply in our area. The solution may be to go to the official bulletins of each community, to their official social media profiles or to look for the information in the media, but wouldn’t it be easier to have a platform in which we enter the zip code and resolve the question quickly? That is exactly what Covid.es offers.

Contrary to what it might seem, thatCovid.es has not been created by the central government, an autonomous community, a foundation or a private company. They have created it in a totally altruistic way David Muñoz, Luci Simón, Hamilton Leguizamon and Guillermo Colomar, four Valencian students of the double degree of Administration and Management and Computer Engineering of the Polytechnic University of Valencia. We have spoken with Colomar to learn a little better about this project and what its development has meant.

“People were suing him”

Colomar tells us that it all started on Twitter, seeing that “people were demanding it”, although the trigger occurred in a WhatsApp group in which a participant said that “someone has to do this”, referring to an accessible database from which to access information easily and simply. That message was forwarded to his partner David and the project started.

A couple of weeks the students were developing the platform. There are four, neither more nor less. “At the moment, yes, there are four of us, but there are quite a few volunteers with many proposals, such as translations into the different co-official languages ​​and others. There are translations, developers … there are many volunteers, it’s cool,” Guillermo explains.

The four students in charge of the queCovid.es project.

The website was launched and they commented on it to a teacher with whom they have a good relationship to move it. A little later, Europa Press Comunidad Valenciana published the news, which jumped to different media. That was six days ago. To date its website has been covered in traditional press, television, radio and different online media. But nevertheless, the web didn’t explode until WhatsApp came into play.

The message of the WhatsApp chain in question.

“What triggered the issue was a whatsapp chain We do not know who wrote that it began to be sent by all the groups that have been and have been. We had an immense number of visits on Sunday. “How many? We asked Guillermo, who assures that only on Sunday thatCovid.es received a million and a half visits, not bad for a website that has just been launched.

An enormous number of tweets have also been published on Twitter, one of the most curious being that of the comedian Ángel Martín. No server issues: it’s a web programmed by hand and its operation consists of a query to a database, so despite the avalanche of users there have been no crashes.

Morning newsletter to save you time [10/11/20] pic.twitter.com/TnbI1RuUk9 – Ángel Martín Gómez (@angelmartin_nc) November 10, 2020

What cost them the most at first was “the issue of postal codes. There are very few databases of postal codes and those that exist are paid. That has been the biggest challenge at the web development level. Then it was adding the restrictions, which we already have more than 200, all handwritten and based on official gazettes“, says Colomar. However,” there is always one that escapes, each municipality has its own regulations and we have not reached that far. We do not usually reach municipalities, for example. We usually do it at the regional level, unless the municipality closes, in which case we include it […] It would be crazy to implement everything, at least for now. “

Right now students are focusing on doing it at a general level to make it work well, but they are having important challenges in Galicia (for the Consellos), Madrid (which has 40 health areas) and Andalusia (which depends on each municipality). Right now the platform is focused on autonomous communities and provinces, although it also appears if there is a confinement or closure in a municipality. “Yesterday a friend sent me a PDF with the restrictions of his town and that, to so much, so much, we do not arrive at the moment.”

First they want to have all the restrictions well tied, “something that I think is going to be complicated because they are constantly updating them,” says Colomar, but the team does not rule out adding more specific restrictions. In principle, they will have to be in charge of reaching them, but the web has a form where users can send them information. They have currently received more than a thousand entries. “We are very aware of that form,” says the Valencian.

This is how the restrictions in queCovid.es are shown.

It is a really useful tool and it puts an important issue on the table: whether or not it is easy to access official information on the restrictions of each autonomous community or province. Guillermo thinks that “it is quite challenging”. “For example, the other day I was with the Balearic Islands, and you have to enter the regional bulletin that also redirects you to a regulatory plan against COVID … at the end there comes a time when we limit. For example, we do not put restrictions on curfews, we put the curfew time and ‘except for authorized exceptions’, we cannot go into so much detail. ”

The user you can always go to the official bulletin, although Guillermo believes that it is difficult to access the restrictions, since the bulletins not only include the restrictions, but also other measures that are taken separately. “It depends on the moment it is quite difficult to find everything.”

Guillermo is far from criticizing any specific government or autonomy, but understands “that it is quite difficult to access the restrictions. It is not easy, even with the Internet it is difficult to reach resolutions […] and it is what happens, that if you do not know the regulations you can not comply, and it is the task of the autonomies to disclose what are the restrictions of each moment, and it is not an easy task, of course. There are autonomies that better face the challenge and others that do not, of course “.

A free project without financial support

And if it is difficult for autonomy, it is possible to imagine the challenge that this poses for these four students who combine studies, personal projects and web management. Guillermo jokes that he is “up to the top” and says that it takes them a long time to manage and update the website, especially now that it has an avalanche of users. And all this without financing.

The platform does not have the support of any entity, public or private. The only money that comes in comes from altruistic donations. However, the potential for Covid.es has aroused the interest of “entities”, who have already contacted the student team to collaborate with them in different ways. In no case do they plan to put ads on their website. “Our intention was not to add ads, which would have allowed us to maintain the project much better, but the issue of donations is not working badly either.

By not having support from public bodies cannot ensure that the information published is one hundred percent accurate and correct at the time of reading. If something has not been updated it can lead to confusion “and that is the great problem of the platform,” believes Colomar, who assures that they are working to update everything as quickly as possible. “The important thing about the platform is that everything is correct and that is where we are now.”

Restrictions can be found in official gazettes, although they are always easy to find or easy to understand. This image shows a capture of the Extraordinary Bulletin number 77 of 11/08/2020 of the Junta de Andalucía.



The information published on the web is verified and contrasted, but the four students do not have the support of any teacher, tutor, guide or body that gives the approval. “At the moment we do not have the support of either the university or any public institution. Whether there is in the future or not is something that depends on them, not on us“It is precisely for this reason that the contributions that people make are so valuable, since it helps them identify errors in specific data, such as a date or time.

After all, there are four people and keeping a database like this constantly updated is a challenge. There is no shortage of volunteers to help, but they prefer to interview them and get to know them because “you can’t let just anyone access the database and change things, it can be a disaster.”

The four students did not think they were going to have such an impact and welcome. “We thought it was going to work and that there would be people who were going to enter their zip code from time to time, but not that it was going to be that crazy.” Your expectations for the future are work for the platform to become a standard and count on the support of the autonomous communities. They are also open to contributions from municipalities, not only at the monetary level, but also by providing information.

“The idea is that anyone who can and wants to enter their zip code and know the restrictions it has,” explains Colomar. “We have no goal of monetizing it. We are students, this is not a private company that has decided to do it or something like that. In the end, the idea is to try to become a standard and that it works while the restrictions last, which I hope will be little, “concludes the Valencian.