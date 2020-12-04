Four young people killed in a road accident in Gaoth Dobhair died prematurely

Latest news

By Brian Adam
Details were given at an inquest in Donegal today about the tragic road accident in which four young Gaeltacht men were killed last year.

The death of the four juveniles was caused by a sudden accident killed in a road accident in Gaoth Dobhair in the Donegal Gaeltacht January 2019.

The four tragically killed were John Harley, 24, and Shaun Harkin, 22, of Falcarragh, Micheál Ó Rabhartaigh, 22, of Gaoth Dobhair and Daniel Scott, 23, of Gortahork.

This was revealed at an inquest in Letterkenny Court today, where the four were reported to have sustained multiple injuries. in the accident at the bridge at Gleann hUallach in Meenaclad on the road between Gortahork and Gweedore.

Consultant pathologist Dr Katrina Dillon said the post-mortem examinations showed that the four young men were drunk when the accident occurred. The driver was, Daniel Scott, six times over the border and was also found to have taken cocaine.

Coroner Dr Denis McCauley said Michael was not wearing a seatbelt Ó Rabhartaigh nor on John Harley, but the injuries to their heads seemed to cause the four to die immediately.

According to the Gardaí, the car slipped on the side of the road as they went downhill at a speed of about 120 kilometers per hour, where there was an 80 kilometer speed limit.

The car was put in the air for 23 meters before landing upside down in a field. The young men were drinking at Dixon’s pub in Magherafelt prior to the incident.

“It simply came to our notice then. That is just a term to describe what happened and does not mean that anyone is being blamed, ”said the coroner.

Dr Denis McCauley said four friends were out drinking and had made “a few decisions” which had a terrible effect.

“The boys had plans for the future and this confirms [an t-ionchoisne] that this was just a terrible accident with a terrible outcome, ”said the coroner.

The families of the young men were in court today and Dr Denis McCauley said their suffering and the suffering of the community was once again evident.

“I want to learn a lesson from this because we don’t want this to happen again and we urge people to be careful and understand the consequences,” he said.

A community of three parishes in the Donegal Gaeltacht was under one blanket of grief when the four youngsters were buried in the cell in January last year.

Fr. a “ruined” young man.

